Ribble adds steel to its bike range with the Gravel 725





If you want the feel of steel when riding gravel, Ribble Cycles introduces the Ribble Gravel 725, available in three flavors, with the ability to customize specs made from Reynolds 725 tubing. Pricing starts at $2,099 .

Stu Kerton has been riding the Ribble Gravel 725 over the past few weeks. You can read his review today on road.cc.

This range is designed for riders looking to conquer off-road terrain, with the added ride attributes and timeless looks of Reynolds steel tubing for dynamic ride, performance and the Ribble gravel platform of choice. is increasing.

The brand already offers the versatile CGR (cross, gravel, road) in 725 options (similar to carbon fiber, titanium and aluminum), along with the carbon fiber Gravel SL and aluminum Gravel AL, but the Ribble The 725 is built with a unique long, low geometry designed to give you confidence on loose, technical trails. Flared handlebars are spec’d to give you more control.

> Read the Ribble CGR 725 review here

Triple butted Reynolds 725 heat treated steel tubing has multiple attachment points for carrying loads, including a rear rack mount. A full carbon monocoque fork (with a tapered steerer) offers even more mounting. Cables are routed internally and there is room for tires up to 45mm wide on 700c wheels and 47mm wide on 650b.

The frame is matte Air Force Blue with gloss blue detailing and is available for custom finishes.

Of the three standard models available, the Stu-reviewed Gravel 725 Pro is a high-performance option designed for off-road exploration without limits.

It comes equipped with SRAMs Rival XPLR eTap AXS groupset and wireless shifting. Like his two other models (below), it comes with Mavic Allroad wheels and Halo GXC gravel tires. we like those wheels They are well built and offer very good all-around performance for the money.

> Read our review of the Mavic Allroad SL wheelset

The Gravel 725 Enthusiast is designed to provide a confident and comfortable ride built with the SRAM Rival 1x (mechanical) groupset.

According to Ribble, the Gravel 725 Sport offers accessible and versatile gravel for short off-road drives to epic bikepacking excursions. This comes with his SRAM Apex groupset.

As always with Ribble, you can use the brand’s online BikeBuilder to fine-tune your build. You can choose the option that most closely matches what you need and customize the specs to suit your tastes and budget. For example, if you want a Campagnolo Ekar 1×13 groupset, you can add it from BikeBuilder. Finishes can also be customized.

The main Ribble Gravel 725 models are:

Ribble Gravel 725 Sport 2,099Groupset SRAM Apex 1×11 Speed ​​Hydraulic Disc (42×11-42T)Wheels Mavic Allroad 650b Disc, 12x100F/12x142R tires Halo GXC FD60, 650bx47, Tan Wall

Ribble Gravel 725 Enthusiast 2,399Groupset SRAM Rival 1×11 Speed ​​Hydraulic Disc (42×11-42T)Wheels Mavic Allroad 650b Disc, 12x100F/12x142RTyres Halo GXC FD60, 650bx47, Tan Wall

Ribble Gravel 725 Pro 2,899Groupset SRAM Rival XPLR eTap AXS 1×12 Speed ​​Hydraulic Disc (40×10-44T)Wheels Mavic Allroad 650b Disc, 12x100F/12x142R tires Halo GXC FD60, 650bx47, Tan Wall

The Ribble Gravel 725 is also available as a 1,299 frameset.

www.ribblecycles.co.uk

