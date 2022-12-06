As ZeniMax QA testers organize, Microsoft may form its first official union TechCrunch





A group of nearly 300 quality assurance (QA) testers at video game company ZeniMax Media are about to form the first-ever union at their studio’s parent company, Microsoft. ZeniMax has subsidiaries such as Bethesda Softworks and id Software, and produces franchises such as The Elder Scrolls, Doom, and Fallout.

Trade union organizing is on the rise in the video game industry, especially among QA workers. Activision Blizzard’s QA testers have successfully united Raven Software and Blizzard Albany through the Communication Workers Alliance (CWA). CWA also represents the ZeniMax union. Activision Blizzard has tried to prevent unions from organizing at every turn, but Microsoft promised in June that he would not prevent employees from organizing. So far, Microsoft has kept its promise (and, of course, that promise will be complicated once Microsoft’s $69 billion takeover bid for Activision Blizzard ends).

On Friday, union organizers launched a portal that allowed ZeniMax QA testers to vote for or against unions until the end of the month. If more than half of eligible workers vote in favor, and if the company remains true to its word, Microsoft will Approve the union.

Zachary Armstrong, Senior Quality Assurance Tester II at id Software, told TechCrunch the division is organizing to fight for better pay.

“Today, we don’t receive wages that reflect the respect and value we bring to the company,” Armstrong told TechCrunch.

It’s no coincidence that other major union pushes in the game also come from QA testers.

“When it comes to game development, QA testers are consistently at the bottom of the totem pole, to the point where they aren’t even considered game developers,” Armstrong said. QA personnel rigorously test every aspect of the video game to identify and resolve issues that affect the user’s experience. “That’s reflected in our salaries, and it’s reflected in the work we do, especially when it comes to Crunch.”

Towards a major release of a game, QA testers are sometimes asked to work an unsustainable amount of time called “crunch”. Prior to announcing its intention to form a union, Raven Software’s first major US gaming union went on strike to protest layoffs affecting 12 contractors. Before those contracts ended, the QA tester said he was working overtime for five straight weeks.

Armstrong expects ZeniMax QA testers to have the votes needed to win the union by the end of December. For now, Armstrong is optimistic that Microsoft will continue to allow workers to organize without interference.

Armstrong said of Microsoft’s union policy, “It’s much easier to reach out to people who are more concerned about retaliation and the consequences of supporting unions.” “We understand that other studios have had more difficulty, and the fact that we didn’t face that level of resistance was a huge relief for us.”

If the union vote passes, ZeniMax QA testers will form the first union at Microsoft and the largest US video game union to date.

