Need for Speed ​​Unbound review: one of the best racing games of the year

Compatibility: PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox Series X|S

Developer: Criterion Games | Publisher: Electronic Arts

All video games require developers to choose between style and content, how much of each element to include, and how to balance the experience with audience expectations while keeping the experience fun. In recent years, racing games such as Forza Horizon 5 and the F1 series have been on the other side of that line. However, since its gameplay was revealed, Need for Speed ​​Unbound has showcased a cel-shaded comic art style for its characters while keeping the cars and environments realistic. After playing the game extensively, I can confidently say that Need for Speed ​​Unbound deftly straddles the line between realism and fun, giving the player an experience that paves the way to becoming a top-notch street racer. I can confidently say that I am.

From the start, this game lets you know it’s a rags-to-riches story full of style and adrenaline. Set in the fictional Chicago-inspired Lakeshore City, players play as part-time garage his worker, part-time street his racer. After losing your dream car, you have to start at the bottom and race your way up. Races range from point A to point B sprints to multi-lap races. One of his unique events is called Takeover, where popular rapper A$AP his Rocky leads a race focused on destruction and drift, adding an underground feel to the game. He features a non-stop banger playlist heavily on the game’s soundtrack. Primarily staying in the hip hop genre and adding his racer aesthetic to the underground streets, but also adding a lot of foreign music (as a Polish Canadian it was great to hear Polish rap) .

This game consists of two elements: money and heat. To restore your garage to its heyday, you’ll need to win all kinds of street races. However, doing these races will increase the heat and the amount the cops will try to beat you (in the same vein that Grand Theft Auto wanted to be the star of the level). It shows how much heat you gain after completing it, with heat levels ranging from 1 to 5, from passive hatred to full-blown city chases with helicopters and enhanced police cars. . You can spend money on cars, upgrades, and new clothes, but you’re not safe until you take a day off. If you get arrested by the police when you have a solid $12,500 (which happened to me), it’s gone. You need money to keep your car competitive and ready for the story-driven weekly qualifiers.

When it comes to the story, it can feel a little awkward at times, but maybe that’s intentional. The atmosphere of the story reminds me of the early films of the Fast and Furious franchise. A variety of interesting characters are all trying to make a name for themselves in Lakeshore City. Especially since it’s included outside of the races like garage jokes and cutscenes so you can skip while getting a short recap before the next race starts. All of this works well, and sometimes that’s all there is to it.

The visuals are one of Unbound’s biggest standouts, from cutscenes to driving the open streets of Lakeshore City. As you would expect from a modern racing game, the car looks great both parked and at top speed. Weather effects make the graphics features more prominent, especially at the highest graphics settings. The way the comic book style overlaps with the real world reminded me of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and was a cool addition to mechanics like boosts, drifts and big jumps. Each time I noticed it added to my experience, like the garnish on top of a meal that was gameplay. The game ran quite well in both glitches and glitches, with the exception of one bug where I had to wait 5 minutes in the framerate department.

Driving around town always felt clean in Unbound, no matter which car I drove. Aside from getting used to a particular car and its feel, I didn’t feel that a particular model or loadout would lead to mistakes in the race. It was on me almost all the time. Remember that whenever you change cars you can go into the handling settings and change things like what you want to press to initiate a drift. Any car I got started getting better much faster as soon as I changed it to the setting to . You can taste the

The overall gameplay reminded me of Forza Horizon 5, but elements like the limited daily reboots and how the police chase them up add a lot to the tension. I can’t even count the number of times I’ve had to pull gymnastic stunts or take odd paths to avoid getting high and starting a chase I knew I couldn’t win. However, the exhilaration of escaping from a cop and getting cash overnight, or beating up a chasing cop, can be overwhelming, especially if you have a large amount of cash or you’re doing multiple chases in one night. If there is, it is incomparable.

Ultimately, Need for Speed ​​Unbound is a street racer simulator that fulfills its purpose. The style you can bring to the racetrack ranges from you to your car to even comic book graphics summoned by your racing skills. At the same time, it doesn’t feel like an arcade. It still feels like a beautiful racing game. It doesn’t sacrifice style for substance. It just brings him one of the best racing experiences of the year.

Michael Czar is a freelancer writer covering games and esports. His esports writing is mostly featured on his Upcomer. You can follow him on Twitter @xtraweivy.

