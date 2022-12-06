Why Microsoft won’t oppose the efforts of the Video Game Workers Union





Microsoft hasn’t stopped video game testers from forming unions. Photo: Charley Gallay (Getty Images)

Microsoft’s no-holds-barred stance on organizing efforts faces the biggest litmus test, and the company looks to come out on top.

Approximately 300 Quality Assurance personnel at ZeniMax online studios have voted to join the Communication Workers of America (CWA), the nation’s largest communications and media union with over 700,000 members.

Some workers across four locations in Maryland and Texas have already signed union authorization cards, and starting Friday (December 2), employees will be able to anonymously unionize through an online platform. has started voting for, The New York Times reported. Voting lasts for a month.

So far, Microsoft has remained neutral to unions and the company is providing managers with clear guidance on neutrality, Code-CWA tweeted on Monday. . ZeniMax’s current union, which represents workers from multiple studios, including Bethesda, the makers of The Elder Scrolls and Fallout, says the same thing.

If the vote does go through, it would be a landmark victory for multiple reasons. This will create the largest video game industry union in the US and the first official US union under Microsoft.

Microsoft did not respond to Quartzs’ request for comment at the time of publication. Overall, Activision has approximately 7,000 employees nationwide, most of whom are eligible to join the union.

See the numbers why video game workers want to unionize

The list of things Zenimax wants to negotiate is fair wages, opportunities for advancement, accountability, transparency, and voice in decisions about scheduling, workloads, and more, no exceptions. International Game Developers Association’s 2021 Developer Satisfaction Survey reveals a similar array of complaints plagues the entire video game workforce, from harsh working conditions to stunted career growth and discrimination became.

35%: Employees who worked during a crisis period where they worked long shifts on weekdays, hours on weekends, or even weeks on end, with no compensating pay. (By law, computer professionals earning more than annual salary thresholds, which vary by state, are considered exempt from overtime laws.)

32%: Employees who worked long hours but didn’t call it a crisis

58%: Percentage of employees who performed two or more crunches in the previous year

32%: Employees who didn’t pay overtime or overtime

47% consider crunching to be normal or part of their job

29%: Employees who see career advancement opportunities as fair or poor

56%: Respondents who felt unfair to themselves

71%: Respondents who feel unfair to others based on gender, age, ethnicity, ability, or sexual orientation.

Microsoft Neutrality to Labor Unions and Their Activision Blizzard Contracts

Tech giants usually try to bust unions. E-commerce giant Amazon continues to intimidate voters against organizing, and won’t stop doing so even if the union votes successfully. When it comes to union busting, Apple has been accused of using illegal tactics.

On the contrary, Microsoft is doing well. But it’s not entirely altruistic. This could be a bid to persuade the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to green light a nearly $70 billion acquisition of beleaguered video game company Activision Blizzard.

Earlier in June, XBox boss Phil Spencer allowed a union vote by 20 employees of Call of Dutys Raven Software, the first union at a major video game studio.

That same month, Microsoft signed a labor neutrality agreement with the CWA, vowing not to interfere with union efforts at Activision. Agreement will become effective 60 days after acquisition (if valid).

Gaining the support of politically powerful labor unions who were vocal critics of the deal between Microsoft and Activision had several benefits. Its president, Chris Shelton, met with the FTC chairman to urge regulators not to block the deal.

Find workers with contracts between Microsoft and Activision

Before the Neutrality Pact:

Before approving this proposed deal, the Justice Department, the Federal Trade Commission, and state attorneys general have tried to raise thorny issues in trying to improve working conditions for consumers and American workers, especially Activision. The impact on Blizzard’s employees must be carefully considered – with respect to a corporate culture of sexist and discriminatory cultural practices, pay inequality, workplace harassment, and abuse. CWA Chairman Christopher M. Shelton on January 18, 2022

After Neutrality Agreement:

The Neutrality Agreement with Microsoft differs from other behavioral remedies that companies often toss as soon as the ink of a deal dries. This is a structural solution, creating a pathway for workers to organize and exert real bargaining power, changing power relationships in the context of work, as well as the thousands of consumer-oriented workers within the company. It can also empower watchdogs. And it’s enforceable through legally binding contracts. Shelton in May. In her 12 op-ed for The Hill, she urged the FTC to approve the merger.

Another Day, Another Union

On December 2, Activision workers in Albany voted 14-0 to unionize with the CWA, adding another union to Microsoft’s roster if the deal goes through.

