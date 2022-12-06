Dragalia Lost: Nintendo Shuts Down Servers For First Mobile Role-Playing Game ‘Dragalia Lost’





According to Game Rant, Nintendo has shut down the servers of its “Dragalia Lost” servers, rendering the medieval action role-playing game useless on iOS and Android devices. has ended. A big thank you to everyone who has played since the game launched on September 27th, 2018. The huge fanfare that accompanied the partly-anticipated 2018 release of Dragalia Lost was the company’s neglect of that market for too long, especially after Game Boy’s 1989 release popularized mobile games. After being criticized, it was hailed as Nintendo’s first significant internally developed game for the modern mobile platform.Aficionado finally gets a Super Mario theme park in Japan His Super Mario theme park is in Japan

please! After months of delays due to the pandemic, Nintendo’s first theme park, featuring ‘Mario Kart’ rides in a real-life Bowser’s Castle, opened today in Japan to the delight of fans.

Belongs to Universal Studios Japan

Straight out of the classic Super Mario game, this bright blocky attraction is part of the existing Universal Studios Japan amusement park in western Osaka.

game world

“We’ve completely recreated the world of the game. There’s a life-size piranha plant and Bowser, and you can feel like you’re Mario,” said Ayumu Yamamoto, USJ’s marketing communications manager. “It took almost a year longer than expected to open this place, but I’m really happy about it,” he told reporters in the preview.

music and games

Music from the popular Mario game plays throughout the park, and smartphone-linked wristbands let visitors punch blocks like Italian plumbers to collect virtual coins.

Augmented reality goggles attached to a plastic red visor are used in the “Mario Kart” rides, one of the park’s main attractions that promises to bring racing games to life. The ride follows a track around Bowser’s ominous castle, Mario’s nemesis, the evil turtle, but each seat has a handle that allows the player to collect items and shoot them at enemies. .

The zone also features Yoshi, the cute green dinosaur, Peach’s Castle, a Mario-themed restaurant, and rides based on life-sized characters from the Mushroom Kingdom.

$550 million theme park

According to USJ, fans said they were excited about the long-awaited opening of the park, which will cost more than 60 billion yen ($550 million).

The platform game, in which Mario runs and jumps over obstacles to collect coins and save Princess Peach from the evil Bowser, was based on the previously released arcade game “Mario Bros.”. It has appeared in myriad formats, including soccer, games featuring golf, and more.

Another factor in the high anticipation of Dragalia Lost's release was Nintendo's presentation of a new IP that doesn't rely on existing business assets. As a result, on the first day of departure in September 2018, it surpassed 1 million downloads and hundreds of thousands of users pre-registered. Fans of Dragalia Lost are hesitant to abandon their dreams of a possible resurrection despite the show's ending, but recent announcements suggest that Nintendo is planning to move to high-profile properties like the console game Bayonetta.

