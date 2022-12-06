Amazon to launch Prime Gaming service in India





Amazon said on its website that users can unlock access to the game’s exclusive content through a Prime membership.

But as users trickled into the platform, the website became blank and users were unable to access the page.

Amazon Gaming’s support page mentions India as an operational market for mobile offers for Prime subscribers only.

Amazon recently closed a number of industries in India, but the tech giant is now reportedly close to launching Prime Gaming subscriptions in the country.

With Prime Gaming (included with your Prime membership) you unlock instant access to tons of exclusive content in your favorite games and a monthly rotating collection of PC games.

But as users trickled into the platform, the website became blank and users were unable to access the pages.

Interestingly, Amazon Gaming’s support page mentions India as the operating market for their Mobile offer for Prime subscribers only.

A timeline for the launch of the service in India was not clear at this time.

Prime Gaming is a subscription-based personal computer (PC) gaming service bundled with Amazon Prime Video plans. Along with similar services in the US and UK, users will have free access to multiple game titles.

This comes almost two years after the e-commerce giant launched its mobile gaming service in India. So far, users can only access free in-game content such as collectible characters, upgrades, and in-game currency. We are planning to enter the game market where

Note that Prime Gaming is an improved version of Amazon’s Twitch Prime service, which first launched in the US in 2016.

The move to debut gaming services in India comes at a time when e-commerce giants are scrambling to outrun other industries. In the past month, Amazon has closed its edtech platform, pilot food delivery service and wholesale e-commerce sector in the country.

Despite its consolidation efforts, the tech giant has set its sights on a growing gaming space that has exploded over the past few years.

Booming Indian Game Market

From a niche market, Indian online gaming has come a long way in the last few years. This growth is primarily driven by mobile gaming, which has seen massive adoption due to the spread of the Internet and smartphones.

Rising disposable income, pandemic-driven growth, and the emergence of gaming as entertainment also boosted growth. According to Inc42, the number of online gamers in the country is expected to grow from 481 million users in 2022 to 657 million users in 2025.

The introduction of immersive technologies such as Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) has increased interest in this space and continues to create more and more opportunities from a growing field.

The mobile gaming sector has produced unicorns such as Games24x7, Dream11 and India’s Mobile Premier League over the last few years.

The latest development comes just after Reliance Jio launched its new cloud gaming platform JioGamesCloud in beta mode on the JioGames app.

Meanwhile, the field continues to be plagued by controversy and regulatory scrutiny. The Council of Ministers (GoM) is likely to recommend imposing a flat 28% GST on online games, reportedly drawing criticism from the industry.

Additionally, the federal government is working on a national framework for online gaming platforms.

Nonetheless, online gaming continues to grow and evolve, and is expected to reach $5 billion by 2025.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://inc42.com/buzz/amazon-looking-to-launch-prime-gaming-service-in-india/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos