



If you’ve bought a Meta Quest 2 (previously called the Oculus Quest 2), you might just be looking at additional products and accessories to purchase to get the most out of your new VR headset. I can’t.

It can be hard to know what you need to get and which accessories are just right, but luckily you don’t have to because you’ve looked it all up.

For those lucky enough to own a Meta Quest 2, regardless of budget, there should be something worth buying. The best accessories for your VR headset not only enhance your experience with technology, they improve everything from storage to playtime.

Without further ado, these are the best Meta Quest 2 accessories to buy in 2022 on any budget.

Metaquest 2 Carrying Case

Intended for: Anyone who wants to keep their Meta Quest 2 safe

Like any expensive tech or handheld device, you’ll need to purchase a carrying case for your expensive new Meta Quest 2. Luckily, the VR headset development team is aware of this and created a convenient carrying case.

Unfortunately, the official cases don’t come cheap, but they look like the best products that offer protection and style to boot.

Buy Meta Quest 2 Carrying Case from Amazon for 68.09.

If you’re looking for something a little cheaper, this KIWI-designed hard case for Meta Quest 2 also includes extras like a silicone face cover, lens protector, magic cable tie, mesh bag, and backpack straps.

Buy a KIWI-designed hard case on Amazon for 39.99

metaquest 2 elite strap

Best for: Those who want to play more comfortably

The official Meta Quest 2 Elite Strap will help you feel comfortable using your VR headset. There are cheaper alternatives, such as the KIWI-designed head strap (45.99), but Meta’s official Elite strap is the best.

Buy Meta Quest 2 Elite Strap For $59 At Amazon

On the other hand, if you want more comfort and longer battery life, you should consider the Elite Strap option with battery.

Buy Meta Quest 2 Elite Strap With Battery For 109.99 From Amazon

KIWI design VR shell protective cover

Best for: Anyone worried about breaking their VR headset

The KIWI Design VR Shell Protective Cover for Meta Quest 2 is a protective shell that clips onto the front and sides of your VR headset. Provides a level of damage absorption that helps prevent the headset from picking up scratches, dirt, and more.

If you’re dissatisfied with your Meta Quest 2 or want to keep it in the best possible condition, you should buy a protective shell.

Buy KIWI design VR shell protective cover for 13.19 on Amazon

Anker charging dock

Best for: Charging your Meta Quest 2 when not in use

Whenever you buy a battery-powered device, it’s worth getting a good charging dock. When it comes to Meta Quest 2, nothing beats the Anker charging dock.

This comes with a hefty price tag, but it does indicate that the Meta Quest 2 is off when charging. Note that you have to remove the

Buy Anker Charging Dock at Amazon for $109.99

42″ ProxiMat Metaverse Portal – Extra Large Mat

Best for: Avoid moving around the house too much when playing VR

There are several different VR mats and you can use existing items like yoga mats, but the best is probably ProxiMat’s. The US-based company ships to the UK (expect a fee of around $12 or more), but it should be worth it.

VR matte is almost mandatory. In particular, one with rubber feet to prevent slipping during play is essential. Helps create a space for VR gaming.

Buy the 42″ ProxiMat Metaverse Portal X-Large VR Mat from ProxiMat for 17.05 (International shipping included).

AMVR touch controller grip cover

Target audience: People who are worried about waking up controllers across the room

If your hands get sweaty while playing a VR game (as they often do), you’ll need a grip on the controller so you don’t fly it across the room while playing. Luckily, such grips exist, and these come with anti-throw straps for added protection.

Buy AMVR Touch Controller Grip Cover for $16.99 on Amazon

VR Cover Facial Interface & Foam Replacement Set

Who it’s for: Those looking for a more comfortable play experience and an easy cleaning solution

Getting the Meta Quest 2 to fit the contours of your face can be a pain. Also, it is a hassle to clean it. Luckily, you can purchase foam replacement sets that offer varying levels of support.

The replacement foam here is easy to install and can be removed for cleaning. This prevents your ready-to-use headset from getting dirty with sweat.

Buy VR Cover Facial Interface & Foam Replacement Set for $29 on Amazon

link cable

Best for: Connect to your PC for more power for gaming

If you want to load more games and expand your Meta Quest 2 library, you’ll need to connect it to your gaming PC. With the Link Cable, you can connect Meta Quest 2 to your powerful PC to access over 1,000 VR games and harness the power of your computer.

When using one of these link cables, they are attached to a plug to restrict movement, but they are typically 16 feet (5 m) long, so plenty of room is required. The official Meta Quest 2 Link Cable may be the most reliable, but it costs a whopping $89. There are other cheaper options available that work similarly, including those linked below.

Buy KIWI design Link Cable on Amazon for 19.99

