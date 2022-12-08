Game Awards Founder Jeff Keely Wants To Be As Big As Grammys : NPR





Geoff Keely interacts with Elden Ring's 'Pot Boy' on stage at The Game Awards 2021.

. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

For movies, there are Oscars. Grammy music. Emmy Award for TV. For video games, The Game Awards.

They are the brainchild of video game journalist and television host Geoff Keighley. He started his career as a teenager in Canada, writing articles about online games. He also wrote for his Cyber ​​mania ’94, the first televised video and computer awards ceremony for his game, and attended an event at Universal Studios Hollywood.

“It made a big impression on me to be in this room where people are celebrating video games, and to have everyone come together to celebrate this thing that I really loved in my bedroom at home in Canada. .”

This experience sows the seeds of The Game Awards.

“Since then, I’ve spent the last 30 years trying to create something that celebrates gaming in the right way,” he said. “They are the biggest and most powerful form of entertainment in the world.”

He spoke to NPR about the video games that defined 2022, the changing industry, and his hopes for the future of The Game Awards.

interview highlights

About the game that defined 2022

2022 has been a very interesting year for the gaming industry. It quieted down a bit earlier this year with a number of big releases, but has recently recovered with the release of PlayStation’s fantastic game God of War Ragnark. [It’s] The sequel to the 2018 “Game of the Year” winning game, God of War.

Another big game that everyone is really talking about is Elden Ring. I came out in February. It is created by George RR Martin and based in the world created by his FromSoftware, a Japanese studio known for its extremely hardcore and intense role-playing games. So those are two of the kind of big flagship games.

But the show does have some fun, and some fun games that came out like Stray playing a cat, was named Game of the Year. I have. There is also another indie game called Cult of the Lamb. The interesting thing about games is that there are always new ones every year.

The Cult of the Ram features adorable animals and sinister rituals. Hide Devolver Digital Captions

Caption Toggle Devolver Digital

return digital

About finding a balance between promoting new and upcoming games while creating a fun show

What we’re really showing people is a preview of where the industry is headed next, and hopefully you get just as excited about the trailer as you do when you go to the movies, right? is marketed, but I’m excited to see that content. increase. We just took a poll on Twitter last week, and most fans say the world premiere is what they’re really excited about about the show. And they can also see awards as part of that.

It’s a careful balance. I think that’s what makes our show unique, and that’s part of the reason why we’re so successful. We want to make sure that awards are also an important part of the experience.

Along the way, video games are part of that change, garnering more critical acclaim and mainstream attention than they once did.

It’s reassuring in a way. Because when I was in college, I remember applying to college, and I was writing about video games, and people didn’t call me or ask me to explain my application. “What is this CD-ROM you’re writing? We don’t know what this is.” You know, people didn’t appreciate or understand this industry very much. I think that in the last few decades, games have become accepted as a valid form of entertainment, as very rich and interesting storytelling, progressive technology and narrative. It’s heartening to see the power of this medium being embraced. And doing a show like this has made our job easier in several ways.

Kratos and the god squirrel Ratatosk in a lighthearted moment in God of War Ragnaruk.Sony Interactive Entertainment Hide Captions

Caption Switching Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.

Sony Interactive Entertainment

But I think the gaming industry is facing an identity crisis. The Oscars and Grammys are still talked about differently than The Game Awards. I think things are changing, but there is still a lot of work to be done.

What are your hopes for the future of The Game Awards?

My goal when I started the show happened to be building the world’s largest award show about video games. You know, people joke about EGOT all the time. Yep, Emmys, Grammys, Oscars and Tonys are where talent comes from. And I always, you know, hope that we end up growing… where the Game Awards are in that mix. The idea of ​​being one of the shows considered one of the best – and in the same conversation that all other major awards show. That’s where I think we’re on the road to getting there. I hope we continue to grow and expand in that direction.

