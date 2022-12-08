Google brings machine learning to online spreadsheets with Simple ML for Sheets





Spreadsheets are widely used by organizations of all sizes for all kinds of basic and complex tasks.

Simple math and graphs have long been part of the spreadsheet experience, but machine learning (ML) has not. ML is often considered too complex to use, but the use of spreadsheets is meant to be accessible to all types of users. Google is currently changing the paradigm with its Google Sheets online spreadsheet program.

Today, Google announced the beta release of the Simple ML for Sheets add-on. Google Sheets has an extensible architecture, allowing users to benefit from add-ons that extend the default functionality available in the application. In this case, Google Sheets benefits from the ML technology that Google originally developed in his open source TensorFlow project. With Simple ML for Spreadsheets, the user does not need to use his specific TensorFlow service. That’s because we’ve developed our services to make it as easy to access as possible.

Everything runs entirely in the user’s browser, Google AI developer advocate Luiz Gustavo Martins told VentureBeat. Your data stays in Google Sheets and your model is saved to Google Drive so you can use it again later.

What can Google's Simple ML do for my spreadsheets?

So what can Simple ML for Sheets do? Two beginner tasks in the beta release that Google highlighted include the ability to predict missing values ​​and find outliers. According to Martins, these two beginner tasks make it easy for anyone to test the waters of ML and explore how ML can help their business.

Martins said that beyond the novice task, the add-on supports several other common ML tasks such as training and evaluating models, generating predictions, and interpreting models and their predictions. rice field. Additionally, Simple ML can export models to TensorFlow, so those with programming experience can use Simple ML models with existing ML infrastructure.

Overcome ML Complexity Challenges with Simple ML for Sheets

Google Sheets users can benefit from ML without using Simple ML, but it may not be easy for laymen.

Mathieu Guillame-Bert, a software engineer at Google, told VentureBeat that he identified lack of knowledge and guidance as a key factor in making ML easier for people who aren’t using it. Using traditional ML tools such as his TensorFlow in Python is like being in front of a blank page.

Guillame-Bert says that using traditional ML tools requires users to understand programming, ML problem framing, model building, and model evaluation. He said such knowledge is generally acquired over a long period of time through classes or self-study.

In contrast, Guillame-Bert says Simple ML is like an interactive survey. It guides the user and assumes only basic knowledge of spreadsheets.

Power Simple ML with a decision forest

Martins explained that the Simple ML add-on internally uses the Yggdrasil Decision Forests library to train the model. This is the same library that powers the TensorFlow decision forest.

For this reason, advanced users trained with the add-on can export models to any TensorFlow Serving managed service, such as Google Cloud’s TensorFlow Serving, Martins said.

Guillame-Bert explained that TensorFlow Decision Forest (TF-DF) is a library of algorithms for training new models. In other words, the user provides examples to her TF-DF and receives a model in return. He pointed out that TF-DF does not come with pre-trained models. However, TF-DF is integrated into his TensorFlow ecosystem, allowing advanced users to combine decision forests with pre-trained models.

According to published research, the technology behind TF-DF, based on the concepts of random forests and gradient-boosted trees, works very well for training models on tabular datasets like spreadsheets. .

Looking ahead, Guillame-Bert said Google is working to further improve the usability of the add-on. Google also plans to add new features to Simple ML for Sheets that don’t require users to know ML.

According to Guillame-Bert, during internal testing, he identified several highly-requested tasks that seemed to be popular with users. We would love to get feedback from this public release to help us prioritize and design for these tasks.

