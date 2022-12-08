Two Ways NATO Plans to Harness Disruptive Technologies in 2023





Stuttgart, Germany NATO is creating organizations within the alliance that can harness dual-use technologies in key areas such as artificial intelligence, space, quantum computing and biotechnology for defense.

This year, the alliance introduced two organizations aimed at supporting start-ups and academic institutions working on so-called emerging and disruptive technologies. and the NATO Innovation Fund (NIF), opt-in and venture capital-backed.

Both are due to launch next year, and NATO has already completed much of the daunting task of launching accelerators and funds in anticipation of that milestone, said NATO’s new deputy secretary-general for security affairs. said David van Weel, Exclusive interview for Defense News.

Building an accelerator

Through its so-called Challenge Program and through partnerships with more than 75 accelerators and test centers in member states, DIANA connects NATO to organizations working on emerging and disruptive technologies and to deep technology sectors.

This year, NATO member states agreed to the Technology Accelerator Charter. This is a kind of internal document and constitution that positions the Accelerator as a separate NATO entity and outlines its legal and financial framework.

A board of directors including members from academia, the private sector and government oversees DIANA. The board, which he met for the first time in October, approved the 2023 budget, he said. He refused to provide a budget number but he said he got everything I wanted.

Van Weel will serve as DIANA’s interim managing director, and NATO will interview candidates for permanent leadership, a process that could be completed by the end of the year, he said.

The first challenge program, in which competitors will work to solve real-world problems such as operating in GPS-denial environments, is expected to launch around April. The goal is to run three programs a year, van Weel said, with member states identifying which technologies to take up.

NATO member French soldiers participate in the 2021 cyber defense exercise. Alliance members have jointly pledged to increase their focus on new and disruptive technologies, including in the areas of cyber and artificial intelligence. (Damien Meyer/AFP via Getty Images)

DIANA will be what NATO calls a co-funded institution, he added, meaning member states will have the flexibility to invest in the accelerator through their finance and innovation organizations, as well as their foreign ministries and defense budgets.

The goal, he said, is to keep the managing director and DIANA itself out of Brussels. NATO has previously announced that he will have two headquarters at a European-centric location at Imperial College London and a North American hub in Canada at a location yet to be determined.

Establishment of an innovation fund

All NATO member states are involved in DIANA, but about three-quarters of its members are involved in developing the legal framework for the NATO Innovation Fund and have agreed to provide initial funding. next 15 years.

NATO is currently recruiting an investment team and board of directors for the accelerator.

According to van Weel, basically each country started a company as a limited partner that controlled the general partner who made the actual day-to-day investments.

Initial investment should begin in 2023, after an investment team has been selected and a final contract signed. The idea, according to Van Weel, is for NIF to take a minority stake in the company and adjust other private capital that may be hesitant to take risks in these early-stage or dual-use startups for now. .

To be optimally successful, NATO needs to attract investors with experience in both defense and investment, rather than opting for big, generalist-leaning companies, said the Center’s Transatlantic Defense and Security Director. said Nicholas Nelson, senior fellow of the program. For European policy analysis.

As for the dual-use and deep tech industries that DIANA and NIF are likely to target, they certainly need people with investment experience and an understanding of the national security environment and defense. , he told Defense News.

22 countries participate in the Innovation Fund. Denmark; Estonia; Germany; Greece; Hungary; Iceland; Italy;

The United States, Canada and France are notable exceptions to that list, but they are likely to be in a wait-and-see mode with respect to funds, Nelson said, wanting to avoid duplicating existing efforts within their own ecosystems. increase.

van Weel praised the speed with which NATO launched DIANA and the Innovation Fund in less than a year, while adding practical elements, such as a website containing guidance for companies and investors interested in the challenge program. I acknowledged that I still have work to configure.

As NATO races to face DIANA and NIF, their true value will only become apparent once concrete capabilities are developed. The ultimate challenge for DIANA is to focus on areas of competence and technology that the entire alliance agrees on, and NIF said fewer member partners will need to agree, at least for now.

Nelson credits NATO with keeping all member states focused on the prospects of emerging and disruptive technologies. With 30 allies, perhaps even more so he has two allies to contend with is no easy task.

Finnish soldiers participate in US Army training on May 4, 2022. (Heikki Saukkomaa/Lehtikuva via AP)

When is it Sweden and Finland’s turn?

At the time of writing, Hungary and Turkey, two NATO members, have not formally agreed to join the alliance with Sweden and Finland. Already long-time NATO allies and partners, the Nordic countries are preparing to join for the foreseeable future.

Van Weel believes they [emerging and disruptive technologies] Once the onboarding process is complete, please join the table as an invitee to ensure seamless integration. As full NATO members, they automatically become part of his DIANA ecosystem. However, he explained that since the NIF is an opt-in fund, you will have to decide whether or not to participate when you become a member.

Innovative programs and emerging disruptive technologies have long been part of Sweden’s military and industrial capacity development, but the country lacks a designated agency within the defense sector in this area, he said. said Lars Elfvin, deputy director for research and development. At the Swedish Ministry of Defense.

The development of civil and dual-use technologies and the increasing or decisive commitment from stakeholders in the development of military capabilities is of paramount importance, and in Sweden, within the EU and NATO in the area of ​​innovation. I naturally follow the work that I am doing. , he told Defense News in an email.

Stockholm is closely monitoring multilateral efforts to strengthen dual-use technology for defense, he added. However, it should be stressed that when and where Sweden decides to pursue technological breakthroughs may go in different directions depending on the assessment based on case-by-case considerations.

The Finnish Ministry of Defense did not respond to a request for comment on the potential role of countries in NATO’s science and technology efforts.

DIANA and NIF would benefit from Finland and Sweden joining NATO, Nelson said. Both countries have strong startup he ecosystems, as well as long-standing traditional industrial and manufacturing players such as Swedish Saab and Finnish Patria. Stockholm and Helsinki are active in space and analytics, with Swedish Space Corp. and Finnish microsatellite maker his ICEYE being prominent players.

They will also bring new testing opportunities, especially in the High North, Nelson said. would have increased

It also attracts two highly educated masses with significant training and development in both military capabilities and the technical sector. This could benefit both the innovation ecosystem, including DIANA, and the innovation fund if they choose to participate. Down that road, Nelson said.

Vivienne Machi is a reporter based in Stuttgart, Germany who contributes to Defense News’ European coverage. She has previously reported for National Defense Magazine, Defense Daily, Via Satellite, Foreign Policy and Dayton Daily News. She was named Best Young Defense Journalist at the 2020 Defense Media Awards.

