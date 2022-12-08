Google Pixel Fold Design, Specifications Leak Ahead of Scheduled May 2023 Release





New renders and design details for the long-rumored Google Pixel Fold have surfaced online, including display sizes and overall dimensions, as well as a planned spring launch date.

According to established leaker OnLeaks (via Howtoisolve), previous rumors claiming the Google Pixel Fold would adopt a form factor similar to the Oppo Find N were correct.Punch camera cutout, 7.69-inch internal screen, right-aligned A selfie camera cutout is embedded in the slightly thicker bezel. His OLED panel, made by Samsung, is said to feature an ultra-thin glass (UTG) cover, also made by Samsung.

The size of the display is said to be housed in a rounded edge chassis with an unfolded size of around 158.7 x 139.7 x 5.7 mm. It’s slightly wider than the Oppo Find N and sits about the same height, but with a slightly bulkier camera bump of 8.3 inches. mm thickness.

A camera bump behind the screen, reminiscent of Google’s latest Pixel phones, houses a triple lens strip with flash and microphone, and a SIM tray sits on the bottom edge of the screen on the outside. It is located directly opposite when folded. The volume buttons are on the far right alongside the power button, which houses a fingerprint scanner.

Previous rumors suggested that the Pixel Fold would be powered by Google’s Tensor G2 chip processor and would have at least 12GB of RAM. It will most likely run Android 13. Starting price he is expected to be $1,799, and black and silver color options will be available when the device launches in May 2023.

Google’s foldable has been long awaited. According to documents leaked in 2020, Google said he was planning to release a foldable smartphone in late 2021, but it never happened. Google didn’t even mention the foldable device at the recent I/O developer conference, leading some of his Pixel fans to wonder if the device was canned. .

When Google revealed in 2019 that it was working on technology that could be used on foldable devices, it simultaneously admitted that it didn’t see a “clear use case” yet. But display his supply his chain consultants (DSCC) analyst Ross Young said the software Google wants to build in. He said innovations and the emergence of new chipsets could be holding the device back. said to be of high quality.

Meanwhile, Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold and Flip devices are making early market inroads, and Google is in catch-up mode. It’s unclear where that will lead Apple. According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the company’s long-rumored foldable iPhone is unlikely to hit the market after 2025. Apple’s first foldable device could be an iPhone/iPad hybrid, or simply his iPad that is foldable.

If a foldable product came along, Apple could see and learn from it, thanks to Apple’s long history. Early foldable devices had many issues with screen quality and durability. This may explain why Apple hasn’t come out with its own foldable device yet.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.macrumors.com/2022/12/08/google-pixel-fold-specs-leaked-2023-launch/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos