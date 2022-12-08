OECHSLER expands global medical production capacity





OECHSLER, a global polymer technology group headquartered in Ansbach, is expanding its global production capacity for medical products.

Over the next two years, the polymer technology specialist will invest in the mid-single-digit million euros in a global expansion of new cleanroom spaces of ISO classes 7 and 8 and GMP classes C and D respectively. . At Ansbach alone, OECHSLER plans to increase its cleanroom capacity by 50% by next spring. Some of them will be ISO 7. Additional cleanroom capacity at the Mexico and Romania sites will be added in the coming years.

Thus, the company is embarking on a major growth offensive to expand its customer and product portfolio given the growing demand in the medical technology sector. By 2028, OECHSLER aims to exceed his 100 million sales threshold with its medical products business. Here, technology companies see great growth potential, especially in the drug delivery systems and diagnostics product categories.

Partnerships are an integral part of our growth strategy. Since the middle of the year, the polymer technology specialist has been working with a new customer. OECHSLER supports you throughout the product development process, from concept development to successful market launch to series production. One of these new customers is Pulmotree, a medical technology start-up based in Munich. Partners are working together to develop a new generation of smart, portable inhalers. Here, OECHSLER supports the design of modern medical devices along with serial production.

For over 30 years, the company has manufactured inhalers, blood glucose meters, pipettes and catheters for numerous pharmaceutical companies.

The polymer technology specialist has consistently internationalized its production network over the last decades, with locations in China, Vietnam, Germany, Romania and Mexico. Another related success factor is OECHSLER’s technology portfolio, from injection molding of polymers, metals and ceramics to additive manufacturing to creating complex assemblies composed of polymers and electronic components.

The global healthcare market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years. The trend is towards home treatment. People want to be able to perform medically necessary treatments as individually and independently as possible. For the inhaler category alone, the market research agency forecasts a compound annual growth rate of 7% through 2030. Worldwide, about 500 million people already suffer from diabetes, and the trend is increasing.

OECHSLER CEO Dr. Claudius M. Kozlik said: For more than 30 years we have established ourselves as a trusted partner in medical technology. We are building on this experience. We are consistently continuing our growth course with the expansion of our cleanroom capacity. ”

Felix Hess, Vice President of Sales Healthcare at OECHSLER added: To efficiently support the industry’s global requirements as a strong partner, we continuously optimize our processes and prepare our organization for the additional demands in the years to come. ”

