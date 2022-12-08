Wordle tops Google’s most searched list in 2022





Google’s annual Year in Search list is the epitome of everything that caught people’s attention throughout the year, with the game Wordle topping the list in 2022. File photo: George Dolgikh/UPI/Shutterstock

Dec 7 (UPI) — Google’s annual Year in Search list is the epitome of everything that caught people’s attention throughout the year, with the game Wordle topping the list in 2022.

Word games were popular all over the world, giving players the chance to guess words every day and show off their skills on social media. You can’t log into any social media app without observing the Wordle prowess of the people you connect with.

Wordle started as a prototype created by Josh Wardle in 2013. It wasn’t an immediate success, but a reworked version of the game for 2021 made headlines. It was acquired by The New York Times in just a few months and is now available to play on its website and his mobile app.

‘India vs England’ is the second most searched term, referring to the Twenty20 World Cup in cricket. England defeated India by 10 wickets in the semi-final round of the tournament.

Ukraine was the most searched news subject due to its ongoing war with Russia. Queen Elizabeth was next, gaining momentum with her death on September 8th.

When I searched for recipes, my biggest appetite was for Indian food. Paneer pasanda has been searched for more than any other recipe worldwide. It is a hot dish served with fried and stuffed sandwiches soaked in creamy gravy.

The need for speed and thirst for revenge alone is enough for the hugely popular movies Top Gun: Maverick and The Batman to beat Thor: Love and Thunder as the most popular movie title on Google It wasn’t.

Celebrity feuds have spurred people’s name searches. Johnny Depp and Amber Heard made the top five searches, followed by Will Smith and Chris Rock. Rafael Nadal has had his best moments on the tennis court in 2022, but in the athlete category Novak he lagged behind Djokovic.

To align with the top searches in 2022, Google has introduced a new feature called “Local Year in Search”. With this new feature, you can see which searches are trending in any region of the United States.

In a blog post from Google, “Year in Search reveals a lot about what we all have in common, but it also shows that every community is unique.

