Reddit’s year-end Recap experience rolls out with personalized, shareable cards TechCrunch





Reddit is rolling out an annual year-end Recap experience to give users a way to reflect on the time they’ve spent on the platform in 2022. Your personalized Reddit Recap will show you how much you spend on Reddit, the content you engage with most, and the communities you view or participate in. This year, Reddit will offer users shareable cards that display their experiences on the platform.

Users can view their personalized Recap by clicking the narwhal icon under their profile in the Reddit app, or the navigation bar on their desktop. When you launch Recap, you’ll see a series of shareable cards with fun stats like most upvoted comments and whether you’re a cat or dog on your team.

“Once users reach the end of the Recap experience, they will be rewarded with the Superpower Reddit ability, giving them a new and unique one-time-only opportunity to see how they compare to other reddit users.” said Reddit in a blog post. “Based on the Karma Points earned, this card classifies redditors into one of three categories: Rare, Epic, and Legendary. To add to the experience, the latest avatars, top three communities visited are also available. View and assign generated personas gathered from the topics you care about most.”

You can download and share personalized cards and see how others compare. If you don’t want your card to display your username or avatar, you can choose to display “Redditor” on your card and display a generic avatar instead of you.

Across Reddit, the company says users have created more than 430 million posts, up 14% year-over-year. He also has over 2.5 billion comments on Reddit, up 7% from last year. Reddit also revealed that the most viewed community is r/amitheasshole.

End-of-year recaps are becoming increasingly popular due to the notable success of Spotify’s annual Wrapped experience. Previously, Reddit’s annual recaps only contained information about the platform as a whole, but starting last year, Reddit joined other companies to provide users with shareable data about their browsing habits. Reddit’s recap experience will appear a week after Spotify, Apple Music. And YouTube rolled out its own personalized end-of-year experience.

