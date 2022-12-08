Here are Google’s businesses from profitable to least profitable





Pressure to cut costs could force Google executives to decide which teams need to be cut. Google’s most profitable business is search advertising and fees from Android app purchases. Hardware like Pixels will help Google maintain market share, but Bernstein estimates that it won’t pay off. Loading Something is loading.

Despite calls from investors to cut jobs, Alphabet continues to hold out as layoffs take place at tech industry peers such as Meta and Amazon.

As more companies cut their ranks in anticipation of a recession and activist investors push to cut costs, investors are looking at Alphabet’s many business units to see which areas perform best and We’re starting to see where we can cut back.

One way to do that is to analyze the profitability of Alphabet’s businesses. The company doesn’t analyze every unit’s profit margins, but Bernstein analyst Marc Smurlick recently used publicly available information and estimates to figure out which units are the most profitable. At the top of that list are the Play Store, which receives transaction cuts from in-app purchases, and its search advertising business. Bernstein estimates that these companies have profit margins of 60% and he 55%, respectively.

At the bottom is Google’s bet on hardware such as Pixels and Chromebooks, which are expensive to research and develop and often sell at low prices. Bernstein estimates that the unit has a large negative margin.

The more profitable a business is, the less pressure Google has to reduce employee costs to improve profits. For example, a fast-growing business like Google Cloud is not yet profitable, but Google may be hesitant to make large layoffs there, fearing it could hurt growth. I can’t.

Still, as the economy continues to slow down, we can get a sense of what’s been working for Google as a business, and where it’s been and hasn’t been successful over the long term.

Google did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Below is a ranking of Google’s businesses from most profitable to least profitable, according to Bernstein’s estimates.

