BIOCORP’s Mallya Device Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance





BIOCORP, a French company that specializes in the design, development and manufacture of medical devices, received a 510(K) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to market its insulin pen-connecting smart medical device, Mallya. ) has been approved.

BIOCORP CEO Eric Dessertenne said: This news has been eagerly awaited by all our industry partners to commercialize Mallya in the world’s largest diabetes market, and we are delighted that patients in the United States will now be able to benefit from Mallya. This regulatory milestone will have a positive impact on our sales outlook for 2023 and positions BIOCORP as a leader in the smart pen space.

The Mallya medical device is a smart sensor that attaches directly to your insulin pen, making it a connected device. Mallya automatically collects and records key treatment information (insulin unit selected, date of injection, time of day) and sends it to a dedicated digital application. Mallya will be the first US-approved system that can automatically connect different types of insulin to his GLP-1 medication, and early versions of Mallya will be compatible with Sanofi’s Solostar pens. .

Mallya is CE marked as a Class IIb medical device. It can be connected to various types of injection pens to track patients especially on polytherapy with basal and rapid insulin.

BIOCORP already has major partnerships in this field with leaders in the diabetes field such as NOVO NORDISK, SANOFI and ROCHE Diabetes Care.

BIOCORP’s 510K approval accelerates next-generation filings for Malya in diabetes and other therapeutic areas in which the company has partnerships.

