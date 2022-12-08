Activision sues California agency for record of sexual prejudice lawsuit





Company seeking agency communication with media and unions Agency accused of imposing hostile media coverage to force settlement

(Reuters) – Activision Blizzard Inc will disclose to a California civil rights agency suing a video game maker for bias against female employees, a large number of records related to the lawsuit, including communications with the media and labor unions. I tried to force it.

Activision attorney Christopher Skinnell said in a lawsuit the company announced on Thursday that the California Department of Civil Rights (CRD) “has responded to hostile media coverage against the company based on malicious and willful false allegations. of hurricanes,” he said. Force Activision to resolve allegations of bias.

In a pending lawsuit filed last year, CRD accused Activision of perpetrating sexual harassment and engaging in widespread discrimination against female workers, including paying women less than men. A California judge dismissed his motion to dismiss Activision’s majority of the lawsuits in August.

Activision, which settled a similar lawsuit filed by the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission for $18 million in March, denies wrongdoing.

Microsoft Corp is looking to buy Activision for $69 billion. The US Federal Trade Commission on Thursday appealed to block the deal, saying it would stifle competition among video game developers.

The CRD, known as the Fair Employment and Housing Authority until earlier this year, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Skinnell, a partner at Nielsen Merksamer Parrinello Gross & Leoni in San Marin, Calif., said in the complaint that CRD denied or delayed numerous of his requests for records related to the lawsuit against Activision.

The requested records included correspondence with various media outlets and unions, including the Communication Workers of America (CWA), about the lawsuit against Activision. The CWA seeks to unionize employee groups at Activision and its subsidiaries.

When CRD actually provided the records, it took months, and the documents contained unexplained redactions, according to the complaint.

Skinnell alleges that the CRD violates California’s Public Records Act, which establishes procedures for requesting and disclosing public information, and the state’s constitution, which gives state residents the right to access information relating to the conduct of civil proceedings. condemned.”

CRD is already facing a lawsuit from Tesla, which alleges the electric car maker is discriminating against black factory workers. Tesla claims there is no merit to this, with CRD saying he failed to follow the procedures required by state law before filing the 2021 lawsuit.

CRD denied Tesla’s allegations and said it had the authority to file a bias lawsuit.

The case is Skinnell v. California Civil Rights Department, California Superior Court, Sacramento County, No. 2022-80004057.

Activision: Christopher Skinnell by Nielsen Merksamer Parrinello Gross & Leoni

For Civil Rights Office: Not Available

(Note: This article has been updated to reflect Thursday’s filing by the Federal Trade Commission to block Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision.)

Daniel Wiesner

thomson Reuters

Dan Wiessner (@danwiessner) reports on labor, employment and immigration law, including litigation and policymaking. He can be reached at [email protected]

