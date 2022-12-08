Google’s virtual desktop of the future





User experience

Before the shift to virtual desktops began, user experience researchers wanted to learn more about how virtual desktops impact employee well-being. They found that employees embraced the benefits virtual desktops provided. This includes freeing up valuable desk space to deliver an always-on, always-available computing experience, accessible from anywhere in the world, and reducing maintenance overhead compared to physical desktops. included.

performance

From a performance perspective, cloud desktops simply outperform physical desktops. For example, running on Compute Engine makes it easy to spin up on-demand virtual instances with predictable compute and performance. This is a very difficult task for physical workstation vendors. Virtual desktops rely on a combination of virtual machine (VM) families developed by Google based on users’ performance needs. These range from Google Compute Engine E2 high-efficiency instances that your employees might use for their daily tasks, to high-performance N2/N2D instances that your employees might use for more demanding machine learning jobs. included. Compute Engine offers VM shapes for virtually any computing workflow. In addition, with a single configuration change and a simple reboot, an entire fleet of virtual desktops can be upgraded to a new shape (more CPU and RAM), so employees don’t worry about machine upgrades (like better performance). no longer need to. Just a few minutes. Additionally, Compute Engine continues to add features and new machine types. So our capabilities continue to grow in this area.

sustainability

Google takes sustainability seriously and has been carbon neutral since 2007. Moving from physical desktops to virtual desktops on Compute Engine moves us closer to Google’s sustainability goals of a net-neutral desktop computing fleet. Our in-house facilities team praises virtual desktops for their future workspace planning. The reduction in physical workstations will result in lower initial construction costs for new buildings, a significant (up to 30%) reduction in campus energy, as well as further reductions in costs associated with his HVAC needs and circuit size needs on campus. . Finally, the reduction in physical workstations also contributes to the reduction of physical e-waste and the carbon dioxide associated with transporting workstations from their original factory to their office location. At Google’s scale, these changes represent a big win in terms of sustainability.

safety

By their nature, virtual desktops have no desktop hardware to compromise in the first place, reducing the chances of a malicious person stealing data or compromising physical desktop hardware. This means that attacks such as the USB attack, the Evil Maid attack, and similar techniques for subverting security that require direct access to hardware will become a concern of the past. Additionally, the move to cloud-based virtual desktops strengthens your security posture by using Google Cloud’s myriad security features such as Confidential Computing, vTPM, and more.

efficiency

In the past, it was not uncommon for employees to wait days for the IT department to deliver new machines or repair physical workstations. Cloud-based desktops can now be created on-demand and resized on-demand. They are always accessible and virtually impervious to maintenance-related issues. IT departments no longer have to deal with issues like warranty claims, break-fix issues, and recycling. This time savings frees IT departments to focus on higher priority initiatives while reducing their workload. In a company the size of Google, these efficiency benefits add up quickly.

Considerations to keep in mind

While Google has seen great benefits in virtual desktops, there are a few considerations to consider before deciding if virtual desktops are right for your enterprise. First, it’s important to recognize that moving to a virtual fleet requires consistently reliable, high-performance client internet connectivity. For remote/global employees, it is important to be geographically close to Google Cloud regions (to minimize latency). Additionally, physical workstations may still be considered essential. These cases include users who need USB or other direct I/O access for hardware test/debugging, and users who need ultra-low latency graphics/video editing and CAD simulations. . Finally, to ensure interoperability between these virtual desktops and the rest of the computing fleet, some additional engineering tasks were performed to integrate asset management and other IT systems with the virtual desktops. had to run. Before considering such a solution, you should carefully analyze whether your company needs such features and integrations. However, if you finally conclude that cloud-based desktops are the solution for your enterprise, we are confident that you will realize the many benefits we offer.

tie it all together

Moving Google employees to virtual desktops in the cloud was a significant engineering effort, but the benefits were just as important. This switch has resulted in improved employee productivity and satisfaction, enhanced security, increased efficiency, and significantly improved performance and user experience. In short, cloud-based desktops are helping to transform the way Googlers work. During the pandemic, we saw the benefits of virtual desktops at critical times. Employees can access their virtual desktops from anywhere in the world, keeping them safe and reducing COVID-19 transmission vectors. As we continue to embrace the work-from-anywhere model and add new and enhanced features to Compute Engine, we look forward to a future where more and more employees will be computing in the cloud!

