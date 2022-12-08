Seaport San Diego Vision Honored by Industry Group for Innovation in New Development





Rendering of Seaport San Diego.Photo credit: @portofsandiego via Twitter

Seaport San Diego has won a prestigious design award, the latest milestone in a proposed redevelopment of downtown San Diego’s waterfront.

A $3.6 billion project through the Port of San Diego is preparing to enter a significant environmental review process.

This honor, the 2022 ICSC GOLD Award for Evolving Innovation and Aspiration, highlights Seaport San Diegos design dramatically improving coastal access, recreational spaces, activities, and waterfront views of San Diego Bay. did. The design team also provided an improved commercial fishing facility and unique features such as an observation tower, aquarium, learning center and Blue Tech innovation center.

As a member organization of the marketplace industry, ICSC promotes and enhances marketplaces and spaces where people shop, eat, work, play and gather.

Its Global Design and Development Awards Program recognizes outstanding achievements in the design and development of marketplace property and retail design. This year’s winners were announced at the annual ceremony held in Phoenix on December 1st.

Master Architect James Mellor, principal from AIA, NCARB, and CallisonRTKL Inc. accepted the award on behalf of the project team.

The Seaport is a love letter to San Diego, a once-in-a-lifetime project, and we thank ICSC for recognizing the passion and quality of this innovative design that facilitates public access and economic development to this treasured site. We’ve had a lot of momentum this year and can’t wait to see where that momentum takes us as we move forward on this truly world-class waterfront on the beautiful San Diego Bay.

Seaport San Diego is being developed by the 1HWY1 Partnership, consisting of Yehudi Gaf Gaffen, Jeff Jacobs, and Jeffrey Essakow.

More than just an urban renewal project, Seaport San Diego represents our hopes and dreams for future generations and our passion to be good stewards of our oceans and our planet. Our process is progressive, with input from the community shaping every part of our design. We are very honored to receive the ICSC GOLD Award. We also hope that it will serve as a model for other developments that put the community first.

1HWY1 was selected by the Port of San Diego for its Seaport San Diego Concept after a 2016 competitive process in which developers submitted ideas for a land and water body known as the Central Embarcadero.

This includes, but excludes, Seaport Village, Santa Monica Seafood (formerly Chesapeake Fish), and the surrounding area between the Manchester Grand Hyatt and the USS Midway Museum.

The harbor began redevelopment to create more public spaces above water, extend roads above water, maintain and enhance viewing corridors, and promote enjoyment of the bay.

The team spent years refining the proposed project in response to stakeholder feedback, due diligence findings, and input from prospective partners. The harbor has held four public meetings this year to review Seaport San Diego.

On November 8, the Port Commissioner’s Board unanimously decided to move the project to the California Environmental Quality Act review process. This is expected to take at least two years, after which the project may be considered for approval.

If all expected milestones are achieved in time, 1HWY1 predicts that 2025 could be a milestone.

Related article

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofsandiego.com/business/2022/12/08/vision-for-seaport-san-diego-honored-by-industry-group-for-innovation-in-new-developments/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos