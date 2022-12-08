FTC sues to block $69 billion merger of Microsoft and Activision Blizzard : NPR





The Federal Trade Commission has said it is filing a lawsuit to block Microsoft's proposed $69 billion acquisition of video game company Activision Blizzard, citing competitors in Microsoft's Xbox game console and its growing game subscription business. said it could suppress

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission filed a lawsuit Thursday to block Microsoft’s proposed $69 billion acquisition of video game company Activision Blizzard, potentially stifling competitors in the Xbox game console and its growing game subscription business. said to be sexual.

After a closed-door meeting, the FTC voted 3 to 1 to issue the complaint, with three Democrats voting in favor and only one Republican voting against. His fifth seat on the panel has been vacant after another Republican left earlier this year.

The FTC complaint points to Microsoft’s previous game acquisitions, notably high-profile developer Bethesda Softworks and its parent company ZeniMax, despite Microsoft’s assurances to European regulators that it did not intend to do so. , are examples of exclusives of some popular game titles.

“Microsoft has already demonstrated that it can and will withhold content from its gaming rivals,” said Holly Vedova, director of the FTC’s Competition Bureau, in a prepared statement. “Today, we are trying to stop Microsoft from taking control of major independent game studios and using it to undermine competition in multiple dynamic and fast-growing gaming markets.”

Microsoft president Brad Smith suggested in a statement Thursday that Microsoft will likely challenge the FTC’s decision.

“While we believed we would give peace a chance, we have complete confidence in our case and welcome the opportunity to take it to court.

The FTC’s challenge, which is being filed in administrative court, could be a test case for President Joe Biden’s order to scrutinize mergers of big tech companies.

Microsoft has been stepping up its public defense of the deal over the past few days pending a decision.

Smith said Microsoft has committed to addressing competition concerns and submitted the proposed concessions to the FTC earlier this week.

“We continue to believe this deal will increase competition and create more opportunities for gamers and game developers,” Smith said.

Microsoft announced a merger deal in January, but it has faced months of resistance from Sony, which makes rival PlayStation consoles, denying access to popular Activision Blizzard game franchises such as Call of Duty. We have expressed concern to antitrust watchdogs around the world about the loss of

Antitrust regulators under the Biden administration “for decades have viewed merger policy as too weak and have repeatedly said, ‘We are trying to change that,’” said a former FTC commissioner. Chief William Kovacic said.

Kovacic, who was appointed to the Republican Commission by then-President George W. Bush in 2006, said his goal was to “not allow risky deals and accept weak solutions.” But an attempt to block the acquisition could raise legal challenges that Microsoft would likely win, he said.

“It’s clear the company has made a lot of concessions,” he said. “If the FTC rejects Microsoft’s commitment, Microsoft will likely bring it up in court and say the FTC is irrevocably adamant about this.”

Microsoft announced its latest promise on Wednesday, announcing that it will keep Call of Duty available on Nintendo devices for 10 years if the acquisition is completed. It said it was looking to offer a similar commitment to Sony.

The deal is also under scrutiny in the European Union and the UK, with investigations not expected to be completed until next year.

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick said in a message to employees on Thursday that the FTC’s actions “sound alarming and we want to give them more confidence that this deal will go through.”

“Allegations that this deal is anti-competitive are not consistent with the facts and we believe we will win this challenge,” Kotik wrote.

Kotik said the deal would be good for players, employees, competition and the industry.

We believe these debates will win despite a regulatory environment focused on ideology and misconceptions about the tech industry,” he said.

