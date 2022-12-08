The Game Awards 2022 shortlist and predictions for the final winner





elder ring

nemplays

The game awards are tonight, and I vowed to write this intro without mentioning the 50th Video Game Oscars.

Geoff Keighleys baby has actually replaced E3 as the most important video game awards show and a central location for world premieres from dozens of studios. It has collapsed in the last few years. As such, many big announcements and previews were expected tonight.

I’ll post the shortlist again to state my predictions for the winners, but it’s not my own personal choice. I feel sports should have their own awards, but anything is fine.

Here is the list of nominees for 2022:

Game of the Year

A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio/Focus Entertainment) Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco) See, the Game Awards voting committee might be a little dissident, but overall if they didn’t give me will be shocked… this to Elden Ring. The only other realistic option is Ragnarok, but I can’t say I expect it. God of War Ragnark (Sony Santa Monica/SIE) Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE) Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna) Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Monolith Soft/Nintendo)

best game direction

Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco) God of War Ragnark (Sony Santa Monica/SIE) This is always a weird one as we expect both GOTY and Best Direction to be together, but Elden and Ragnarok’s We could see splitting these between at least get something big too. And it was supervised really well! Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE) Immortality (Half Mermaid) Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna)

best story

A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio/Focus Entertainment) Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco) God of War Ragnark (Sony Santa Monica/SIE) Some thoughts on whether Elden Ring and its pile of lore should be here in the first place. I know there is a discussion of , but I think it should, but I think Ragnarok takes the cake here. Immortality is a dark horse that can win. Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE) Immortal (Half Mermaid)

best art direction

Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco) Yeah, a giant tree of fire that covers the entire map and I think the game needs to give this one. God of War Ragnark (Sony Santa Monica/SIE) Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE) Scorn (Ebb Software/Kepler Interactive) Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna)

best score and music

Olivier Deriviere, A Plague Tale: Requiem Tsukasa Saitoh, Elden Ring This could be a tough one, and it could be a popularity contest. Bear McCreary, God of War Ragnark Two Feathers, Metal: Hellsinger Mitsuda Yasunori, Xenoblade Chronicles 3

best audio design

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Infinity Ward/Activision) See, I know, Call of Duty, but MW2’s sound design is justifiably incredible and deserves this, if not other wins . Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco) God of War Ragnaruk (Sony Santa Monica/SIE) Gran Turismo 7 (Polyphony/SIE) Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)

best performance

Ashly Burch, Horizon Forbidden West Charlotte McBurney, A Plague Tale: Requiem Christopher Judge, God of War Ragnark Manon Gage, Immortality There is literally no other choice here. The only question is whether enough voters played it.War God Ragnaruk, Sunny Surjik

GAMES FOR IMPACT I don’t know how to predict this game

A Memoir Blue (Cloisters Interactive/Annapurna) As Dusk Falls (Interior Night/Xbox Game Studios) Citizen Sleeper (Jump Over The Age/Fellow Traveler) Endling – Extinction is Forever (Herobeat Studios/HandyGames) Hindsight (Team Hindsight/Annapurna) I Was a teenage exocolonist (Northway Games/Finji)

best game in progress

Apex Legends (Respawn/EA) I want to vote for Destiny 2 for my son, but I don’t think I will win. Apex, on the other hand, has been firing on all cylinders for some time now. FFXIV might win, I don’t know. Destiny 2 (Bungie) FINAL FANTASY XIV (Square Enix) Fortnite (Epic Games) Genshin Impact (HoYoverse)

Best Indie Award

Cult of the Lamb (Massive Monster / Devolver Digital) In theory, if Stray was nominated for GOTY too, it should win this category by default, but you screw it up. Neon White (Angel Matrix/Annapurna) Sifu (Sloclap) Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna) TUNIC (TUNIC Team/Finji)

Best Debut Indie

Neon White (Angel Matrix/Annapurna Interactive) NORCO (Geography of Robots/Raw Fury) Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna) TUNIC (TUNIC Team/Finji) Vampire Survivors (Poncle) Honestly, I don’t think there is any discussion about this. Hmm. Again, is stray in both of these? I don’t understand this process. If Stray won both, it would get pretty weird.

BEST COMMUNITY SUPPORT FROM DISCORD

I’m guessing I’m wrong about this as it’s not fully integrated into any community here except Apex Legends (Respawn/EA) Destiny 2 (Bungie) FINAL FANTASY XIV (Square Enix) Destiny 2 It’s possible, but it’s going to be an odd year for them to win, even if Bungie is purposefully in the past. Fortnite (Epic Games) No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

best mobile

Apex Legends Mobile (Lightspeed & Quantum/Respawn/EA) Diablo Immortal (Blizzard/NetEase) Genshin Impact (HoYovese) MARVEL SNAP (Second Dinner Studios/Nuverse) Best mobile games I’ve played in the last 5 years. Tower of Fantasy (Hotta Studio/Perfect World/Level Infinite)

Best VR/AR I literally know nothing about VR

After the Fall (Vertigo Games) Among Us VR (Schell Games/InnerSloth) BONELAB (Stress Level Zero) Moss: Book II (Polyarc) Red Matter 2 (Vertical Robot)

best action

Bayonetta 3 (Platinum Games/Nintendo) This has gotten very good reviews and I’m guessing it fits in this category. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Infinity Ward/Activision) Neon White (Angel Matrix/Annapurna) Sifu (Sloclap) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge (Tribute Games/Dotemu)

Best Action/Adventure

A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio/Focus Entertainment) God of War Ragnark (Sony Santa Monica/SIE) How many genres has Stray been nominated for? But yeah, God of War should win this pretty easily. Despite all those nominations, you can imagine Horizon won nothing. Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE) Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna) TUNIC (TUNIC Team/Finji)

best role playing

Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco) Live a Live (Square Enix/Nintendo) Pokemon Legends Arceus (Game Freak/Nintendo/TPCI) Triangle Strategy (Art Dink/Square Enix) Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Monolith Soft/Nintendo)

best fighting

DNF Duel (Arc System Works / Eighting / Neople / Nexon) JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure All Star Battle R (Cyber ​​Connect Two / Bandai Namco) The King of Fighters XV (SNK / Prion) Multiversus (Player First Game / WB) Game) Sifu is not a fighting game. Anyway, this year he feels like MultiVersus has had the biggest impact on the field. Sif (Slow Wrap)

best family

Kirby and the Forgotten Land (HAL Laboratory / Nintendo) LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Traveller’s Tales/WB Games) Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Ubisoft Milan/Paris/Ubisoft) Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo) Splatoon 3 (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo) People who like Splatoon can’t say anything.

Best SIM/Strategy To be honest, I don’t know anything about these games.

Dune: Spice Wars (Shiro Games/Funcom) Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Ubisoft Milan/Paris/Ubisoft) Total War: WARHAMMER III (Creative Assembly/Sega) Two Point Campus (Two Point Studios/Sega) Victoria 3 (Paradox Development) )Studio/Paradox Interactive)

Best Sport/Racing

F1 22 (Codemasters/EA Sports) – I love how sports and racing jam together here. But given recent trends, it seems like the year of F1. FIFA 23 (EA Vancouver/Romania/EA Sports) NBA 2K23 (Visual Concepts/2K Sports) Gran Turismo 7 (Polyphony Digital/SIE) OlliOlli World (Roll 7/Private Division)

best multiplayer

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Infinity Ward/Activision) MultiVersus (Player First Games/WB Games) Overwatch 2 (Blizzard) Splatoon 3 (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo) This is my guess based on the configuration of the voting bodies. They choose this over COD. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredders Revenge (Tribute Games/Dotemu)

most anticipated

FINAL FANTASY XVI (Square Enix) Hogwarts Legacy (Avalanche Software/WB Games) Resident Evil 4 (Capcom) Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios/Bethesda) The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo) Win every year right? i hate this category.

Content Creator of the Year

Karl Jacobs Ludwig Nibellion Noble QTCinderella

optimal adaptation

Arcane: League of Legends (Fortiche/Riot Games/Netflix) I like Edgerunners and Arcane equally, so this is very difficult. But I think Arcane will take it eventually. Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (Studio Trigger/CD Projekt, Netflix) The Cuphead Show! (Studio MDHR/King Features Syndicate/Netflix) Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (Sega Sammy Group/Paramount Pictures) Uncharted (PlayStation Productions/Sony) Pictures)

Accessibility innovation I’m not qualified to judge this

As Dusk Falls (Interior Night/Xbox Game Studios) God of War Ragnark (Sony Santa Monica/SIE) Return to Monkey Island (Terrible Toybox/Devolver Digital) The Last of Us Part I (Naughty Dog/SIE) The Quarry (Supermassive Games) )/2K)

those are my picks. what is your pick?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/paultassi/2022/12/08/the-game-awards-2022-nominee-list-and-final-winner-predictions/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos