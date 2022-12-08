Google Zanzibar through our eyes





You can skip ahead and read the paper here

I’ve often written and spoken about how great Google’s Zanzibar paper is. The battle scars from my past experience building and running permissions systems for Quay and CoreOS show that there is enough appeal to start a new company that implements the concepts and features described in the paper. understood. I first read the paper on the first day it appeared on Hacker News on June 8, 2019. At that point, I knew it was something I wanted to pursue with Joey and Jimmy, the other members of our founding team. It took a while to get off the ground, but now SpiceDB is hardening permissions for hundreds of applications and serving all of their respective end users.

Not long ago, one of our engineers, Evan, hosted an annotated copy of the Zanzibar paper so that people experiencing paper for the first time could see it through our eyes. I got an idea. Who better to explain and understand the concepts presented in the paper than someone who is committed to bringing it to life through various projects and products? We announced an all-new experience built to help readers understand and interpret the Zanzibar paper, including both of its implementations.

Today, quite a few companies and projects claim to do Zanzibar, but many only support parts of Zanzibar’s programming model…

Quite a few companies and projects claim to run Zanzibar today, but many support only parts of the Zanzibar programming model, and in many cases Google has included in their papers based on years of practice. implement little or no engineering best practices. Service Improvements Excludes improvements such as relation rewriting, hotspot sharding, caching, and request hedging. To be fair, each of these features could effectively be a research paper in itself. In fact, hotspot sharding does!

Over the past few years, I have used the Zanzibar paper as the architectural North Star for the design and implementation of SpiceDB. As a result, we built all the products and services we built on top of and around SpiceDB. Strictly following the paper provides a solid foundation for building systems with very high availability, scalability, and latency goals. Google paid a lot for the knowledge and experience baked into the Zanzibar paper. Google is grateful for the opportunity to follow in their footsteps and expand their work to meet the needs of different users and customers.

Without further ado, here’s The Zanzibar Paper annotated by Authzed.

I encourage you to read or re-read the paper with some sections highlighted with additional information, thoughts and open questions from our team. Our team is always available on our Discord server. Finally, if you’re new to Zanzibar, you can try out concepts and implementations using Playground, authzed.com, or SpiceDB open source.

In keeping with our open source roots, we’ve also open sourced the repository behind this annotated paper experience. If you’re interested in contributing your own annotations, please open a PR. If you want to use this to annotate another piece of paper, please create a fork!

happy reading!

