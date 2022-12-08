For Release: DFRLab Democracy + Tech Initiative Launches Task Force for a Trusted Future Web





Washington, DC, December 8, 2022 – Today’s Internet is full of unsolved challenges that affect daily life and democracy, but tomorrow’s Internet is already being built. The Atlantic Councils Democracy + Tech Initiative at the Digital Forensic Research Lab (DFRLab) is proud to announce the launch of a new Task Force for the Trustworthy Future Web.

The Task Force will create a clear, action-oriented roadmap for the future online ecosystem that protects user rights, supports innovation, and centers on the principles of trust and safety. That work is essential to address platform vulnerabilities, critical yet often overlooked trust and safety challenges, and is timely given the need for new tools and approaches. A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to bring together the leaders of the social media, gaming, ad tech and XR industries. Global civil society and research groups and public sector institutions work together to build a vision of a healthier digital world.

The community and work we’ve built at DFRLab was created for this moment. The task force aims to move from reactive to proactive about the role these technologies will play in our lives today, tomorrow, and one generation from now, she said. said Rose Jackson, director of the Democracy + Tech Initiative.

Led by DFRLab Resident Senior Fellow Kat Duffy, the task force is led by a steering committee of experts representing the breadth of expertise needed to build a healthier, more reliable web.

“We need to build on what we have already done well to protect people online and apply it carefully to the different realities of the digital ecosystem of the future. Niantic Trust and Safety Senior Director Camille Franois said, “But we also need to invest in identifying and filling gaps where new tools, research and knowledge can help advance trust and safety.

The Task Force is designed with a global reach so that the needs of most of the world are integrated from the start.

It is imperative that we build a future digital world that reflects the needs and concerns of people and communities around the world, not the elite few. Nighat Dad, executive director of his Digital Rights Foundation in Pakistan and member of its oversight board, said: To that end, stronger and more sustainable mechanisms are needed not only to bring in the expertise of global civil society, but also to shift power to the global majority to set their own agendas for cooperation and innovation. Is required.

With generous support from Schmidt Futures and the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation, the Task Force will develop rigorously researched, community-driven and transparent proposals to mitigate digital harm.

The task force will be housed in the Atlantic Councils Democracy + Tech Initiative, Digital Forensics Research Lab. An action-oriented center that conducts timely research, drives policy change and builds a global coalition dedicated to ensuring human rights, transparency and accountability in the global information ecosystem.

For additional task force questions, [email protected].

###

Image: Abstract technology big data background concept. artificial intelligence technology. Big data and cyber security. Transferring and storing datasets, blockchains and servers. Abstract background. 3d illustration.

