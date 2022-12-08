The FTC is trying to block Microsoft’s blockbuster acquisition of Activision Blizzard.





Washington CNN —

The US Federal Trade Commission on Thursday filed a lawsuit to block Microsoft’s $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard, challenging one of the largest technology acquisitions in history.

An administrative complaint filed by the FTC on Thursday argued that a blockbuster deal that makes Microsoft the world’s third-largest video game publisher could have a negative impact on the price of video games for Microsoft. They argue that it would provide both the means and the incentive to undermine competition. The same goes for game quality and player experience on consoles and game services, according to the agency’s release.

Microsoft president Brad Smith said in a statement Thursday that he continues to believe the deal will increase competition and create more opportunities for gamers and game developers. We have committed to addressing competition concerns, including providing the FTC with concessions that have been made. We believed in giving peace a chance, but we have complete confidence in our case and welcome the opportunity to take it to court.

Activision CEO Bobby Kotick said in an email sent to employees and provided to CNN that while the FTC lawsuit may sound alarming, he is confident the deal will go through. . Claims that the deal is anti-competitive are not consistent with the facts, and he believes he can win the challenge.

The US merger challenge reflects Microsoft’s biggest setback yet. Microsoft has been aggressively suing in hopes of persuading regulators around the world to celebrate the deal. It’s also the biggest challenge to the tech industry since the FTC sued him in 2020 to split up Facebook owner Meta, with U.S. officials pledging to enforce tough antitrust laws. It emphasizes that

William Kovacic, a law professor at George Washington University and former FTC chairman, said this was the most audacious move yet by the Biden administration to crack down on mergers involving big tech and expand the scope of merger enforcement. Said it was a move. This, above all, embodies their commitment to being tough on mergers.

The lawsuit could also mark a tipping point in how regulators and courts review proposed deals. Because U.S. antitrust law enforcement is deliberately challenging cases to test the law and keep up with technological advances.

Microsoft’s proposed deal would give it control over major video game franchises, including Call of Duty, World of Warcraft and more. This could have a big impact on the future of the multi-billion dollar industry, the FTC said.

Holly Vedova, Director of the FTC Competition Bureau, said in a statement that Microsoft is taking control of major independent game studios and using it to undermine competition in multiple dynamic and fast-growing gaming markets. trying to stop it.

Officials in the UK and European Union are also scrutinizing the deal as potentially anti-competitive. is shown.

According to the FTC, Microsoft could use its ownership rights to Activision titles to raise prices or lure players to its own gaming platforms such as Xbox and Windows. The deal could also affect the emerging market for cloud-based gaming services, according to the FTC, with Microsoft getting involved through its subscription service Xbox Game Pass.

In recent days, Microsoft has announced a number of partnerships, apparently aimed at thwarting claims of withholding game content from rivals. This week, Microsoft announced that Nintendo and he have struck a 10-year deal that will give them access to Call of Duty for the foreseeable future.

In an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal on Monday, Microsoft’s Smith said it was a big mistake for the FTC to file a lawsuit to block a deal with Activision, and that the acquisition would give Microsoft access to features such as the ability for consumers to play the same games. He added that it would allow him to innovate with new features. Just like streaming TV shows or music, you can connect to multiple devices.

A few months ago in February, Microsoft made an 11-point pledge related to all of its app marketplaces and gaming businesses. The list included a promise to cover Activision’s proposed deal and not to favor its own games published on the digital marketplace operated by the company.

FTC complaints use an internal administrative process that does not involve filing in federal court. Kovacic said that could give the FTC a theoretical advantage, as FTC administrative law judges may tend to give regulators the benefit of the doubt. But he added that the FTC needs to sort out compelling evidence and arguments to win the case, which could take years.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/12/08/tech/ftc-microsoft-activision-blizzard-acquisition/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos