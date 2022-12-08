Google cost-cutters join Waze, lose status as an independent company





Magnify / Waze user icon. I feel sorry for the little blue Waze icon on the W.

Ways

Is Waze in trouble at Google? The Wall Street Journal broke the news last night that Google will integrate the 500-person Waze team into Google’s “Geo” division, aka Google Maps. Waze’s current CEO Neha Parikh, who has been at the helm since 2021 after long-time CEO Noam Bardin stepped down from his Google, is stepping down after a transition period. Under Maps, Waze has no CEO.

The Waze merger comes as part of Google CEO Sundar Pichai’s cost-cutting mandate over the past few months. This has killed Google Stadia, Project Loon, half of Area 120 and the Pixel laptop division so far. Monetization) Google Assistant. “Google hopes the restructuring will reduce duplication of mapping work across its Waze and Maps products,” the report said.

Waze is a mapping application that overlaps Google Maps by miles. View world maps, navigate locations, search for points of interest, and check traffic data. Waze’s defining feature is crowdsourced reporting of road hazards such as traffic jams, speeding cracks and construction that are instantly visible to other his Waze users. Google acquired his Waze in 2013 and soon began to integrate traffic reporting, but not all his Waze reports show road hazards like Waze does. It does not prompt the user to do so.

“All is well,” a Google PR spokesperson told The Wall Street Journal, adding, “Google remains deeply committed to Waze’s unique brand, its beloved app, and its vibrant community of volunteers and users.” rice field. The report also states that “Google said it plans to keep Waze as a standalone service.” It’s hard to take this seriously given that two months before he announced Stadia’s closure, Google said Stadia was “not closed.”

advertisement

Under the axiom that “actions speak louder than words,” it’s hard to believe this would be a good move for Waze. It was right after I quit. According to the report, Google wants to cut down on duplicate work, so why stay with just the mapping data? By that logic, why a separate Waze app? , but it’s hard to imagine not doing so in the future.

Waze’s trajectory at Google is very similar to Nest’s. Google acquired Nest and after several years of independent operations within Google, his longtime CEO, Tony Fadell, left the company. With the company’s inner guardian gone, two years later Nest lost its independence and merged with Google Hardware. Once at Google, the “why is this different?” questions start to arise and the company slowly winds down.

From a product standpoint, it’s never been clear why Waze and Google Maps have been separated for so long. It looks like you could easily integrate the missing reporting functionality and shut down Waze without missing too much. When Bardin left his Google, he wrote a scathing exit post about life at a big company. One of the many juicy pieces of information revealed, he says the Waze and Maps split stems from a “promise” between Bardin and his former Google CEO, Larry Page. That’s it. Neither Bardin nor Page is at Google anymore, nor is Waze’s autonomy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2022/12/googles-cost-cutters-come-for-waze-will-lose-status-as-independent-company/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos