DOJ warns Supreme Court against ‘overly broad’ interpretation of Section 230 in Google case





The Department of Justice (DOJ) has warned the Supreme Court against using an overly broad interpretation of its provisions that provide technology companies with a shield of liability for content posted by third parties.

DOJ issued a warning in a brief about a lawsuit involving Google that could change the way digital content is hosted online, and the department effectively undermined the tech giant’s claims in the lawsuit. I was.

The controversy centers on whether the Common Decency Act’s Section 230 liability shield protects Google in a lawsuit alleging that Google recommended ISIS solicitation videos to users on its subsidiary YouTube.

A lower court of appeals said the liability shield protects Google, and the DOJ ordered the Supreme Court to vacate the ruling.

While Section 230 protects YouTube’s liability for failure to host or remove ISIS-related content, the DOJ ruled Thursday against charges based on YouTube’s own conduct in designing and implementing a targeted recommendation algorithm. Claimed not claimed.

Courts should interpret §230(c)(1) fairly and not decide whether to support a broad or narrow interpretation, DOJ said in a brief led by Acting Attorney General Brian Fletcher. I was.

The DOJ did not take a position on whether Google would ultimately be held liable, but recommended remanding the case to lower court for further review.

The lawsuit is based on a complaint brought against Google by the family of Nohemi Gonzalez, a 23-year-old US citizen who died in a terrorist attack by Islamic State in France in 2015. Gonzales’ family alleges that YouTube provides a platform for terrorist and endorsement content, incites violence, and recruits potential followers through its endorsement algorithm.

Section 230 has been attacked across the political spectrum, albeit for a variety of reasons. Democrats say they allow more misinformation and hate speech online by protecting tech companies from allowing such content by third parties, while Republicans say tech companies are anti-conservative. It uses it to accuse people of censoring online content with bias.

Given the partisan stalemate over the issue, lawsuits like the Gonzalez family’s against Google are widely expected to be a key driver of Section 230 reforms that could impact how online content is moderated.

In response to DOJ’s brief, Google spokesperson Jos Castaeda said that by lowering Section 230, it would make the Internet less safe and make it harder, not easier, to combat harmful content that doesn’t help us all. said.

NotedDC What’s in the House Defense Bill and what’s in it 5 ways Biden DOE is spending big on nuclear energy

Over the years, YouTube has invested in technology, teams and policies to identify and remove extremist content. We regularly work with law enforcement, other platforms and civil society to share information and best practices, he said in a statement.

Another defense counsel brief, filed earlier this week by a bipartisan group of more than 20 attorneys general, supported curbing the Section 230 immunity. The Attorney General said the internet is a dramatically different place than he was when the provision was first passed in the 1990s, and social media companies are actively using this protection.

Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) also submitted another brief this week, arguing that Section 230 has been misinterpreted to protect the nation’s largest and most powerful tech companies from legal consequences. Did.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehill.com/policy/technology/3767300-doj-warns-supreme-court-against-overly-broad-section-230-reading-in-google-case/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos