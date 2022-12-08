Space, Health and Engineering Innovations Place UCF Research on Top 10 News List for 2022





With high-profile launches like Artemis 1 increasing public interest in space exploration, the stories that topped UCF’s top 10 research news list this year highlight a renewed focus on reaching the Moon and beyond. It reflects.

These were stories about innovative ways of building out-of-world settlements. Exploration for resources in the less studied parts of the Moon. Create new ways to power vehicles and spacecraft. And the strange behavior of asteroids near Earth.

Many of the top stories also highlight the amazing innovations achieved when disciplines such as engineering and medicine intersect. These included talks about the development of rapid tests for Lyme disease. A real-time optical-based device for monitoring thrombi. Engineering solutions to cardiac physiologic problems.

And in one of last year’s most popular stories, mechanical and aerospace engineers used jet propulsion research techniques to answer the most asked questions during the pandemic. Do face masks work?

Rounding out the top 10 were articles focused on sustainability. This includes genetic rescue of the Florida panther and development of a zero-carbon jet engine.

Here are the top 10 UCF Research news articles for 2022:

Face masks cut the distance airborne pathogens can travel in half, new research creates lunar regolith bricks that UCF researchers can use to build Artemis base camp NASA invests UCF in $35 million to the moon Selected for Mission Mysterious Gruithuisen Dome UCF and NASA Researchers Design Charged Power Suit Gene Mutation Will Be Critical to Management of Florida Panthers Arecibo Observatory-led Team Reveals Changes in Rotation of Large Asteroid Near Earth Real-Time Blood Monitor Developed by UCF Saves Physicians Vital Time During Surgery UCF Leads $10 Million NASA Project to Develop Zero-Carbon Jet Engine Rapid Test for Lyme Disease could reach a nearby clinic UCF researchers use engineering expertise to solve heart problems

The annual Top 10 list is based on UCF Today page views and UCF surveys received by global, national, state and local media. Articles were generated by news releases and pitches from UCF’s Research Office and Universities.

Overall, UCF research was referenced in a total of over 3,100 news articles in 2022. Media publications include New York Times, Forbes, Daily Mail, Popular Science, Orlando Sentinel, WFTV, Fox35, WESH, Spectrum News13 and WKMG. , WMFE, Orlando Business Journal, Florida Today, Florida Trend, and more.

