Justice Department undermines Google in Supreme Court case over social media content

The Justice Department has cautioned the Supreme Court against overly broad interpretations of a law that exempts social media companies from liability for what they post on their platforms. .

In a brief letter filed Wednesday led by DOJ Acting Attorney General Brian Fletcher, the Justice Department found that Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act protects Google from liability under the U.S. Anti-Terrorism Act. The Supreme Court said the appeals court’s ruling should be reversed.

Section 230 allows online platforms to engage in good faith content moderation while preventing liability for user postings. This is an important protection, especially for smaller platforms that may face costly legal battles, as tech platforms, by the nature of social media platforms, struggle to quickly catch up on all harmful posts. claims to be.

But the law is at issue in Congress, as lawmakers on both sides argue that liability shields should be significantly limited. But while many Republicans believe the law’s content moderation allowances need to be curtailed to reduce what they claim is censorship of conservative voices, many Democrats Members, instead, are concerned about how the law can protect platforms that host disinformation and hate speech.

The Supreme Court case, known as Gonzalez v. Google, was brought by the family of Nohemi Gonzalez, an American citizen who was killed in a 2015 terrorist attack claimed by ISIS. The complaint alleges that Google’s YouTube did not adequately prevent ISIS from distributing content on its video-sharing site to support its propaganda and conscription efforts.

Plaintiffs sued Google under the Anti-Terrorism Act of 1990. The Act allows American citizens injured by terrorism to seek damages. The law was updated in 2016 to add secondary civil liability to “a person who assists and abets” an “act of international terrorism” by knowingly providing material assistance.

Gonzalez’s family claims YouTube did not do enough to prevent ISIS from using its platform to spread its message. They argue that despite YouTube’s policies against terrorist content, it failed to properly monitor the platform or block ISIS from using it.

Both the district court and the court of appeals have agreed that Section 230 protects Google from liability for hosting content.

While not commenting on whether Google would ultimately be held liable, the DOJ reversed the appeals court’s ruling and recommended remanding it to a lower court for further review. The agency notes that section 230 bars plaintiffs’ claims based on claims that YouTube did not block ISIS videos from its site, but “the statute does not allow YouTube to claim based on targeted endorsements of ISIS content.” is not prohibited,” he said.

DOJ found that Section 230 exempted YouTube from liability for allowing ISIS-affiliated users to post videos because YouTube did not act as a publisher by editing or producing the videos. argued that the judgment of the Court of Appeal was correct. However, it said separate analysis is required for claims that “YouTube uses algorithms and related features to recommend his ISIS content.” DOJ said the Court of Appeals did not fully consider whether plaintiffs’ allegations merit liability on that theory, and the Supreme Court should remand the action to the Court of Appeals.

“For years, YouTube has invested in technology, teams and policies to identify and remove extremist content,” Google spokesman Jos Castaeda said in a statement. We regularly work with enforcement agencies, other platforms, and civil society to share information and best practices.Below Article 230 makes the internet less safe, more useless and harmful for all of us. It makes it harder to fight content.”

The Chamber of Progress, an industry group that has Google as one of its corporate partners, warned that the DOJ’s opinion sets a dangerous precedent.

“The Attorney General’s stance will hinder the platform’s ability to promote fact over lies, help over harm, empathize over hate,” said Adam Kovacevic, CEO of the Chamber of Progress. said in a statement. It will prevent us from recommending accurate election information to those who want it, lawsuits from trolls and haters who are unhappy with the platform’s efforts to create safe and healthy online communities.”

Watch: The messy business of content moderation on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube

