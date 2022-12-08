Viva Technology and Global Sports Week Join Forces to Host Europe’s First Event Dedicated to Sports Innovation





Europe’s largest startup and technology event, Viva Technology, has expanded its program for the 2023 edition and partnered with Global Sports Week, France’s leading international forum on the sports ecosystem, to open a 9,000 square meter pavilion to the future of sport. .

The next Viva Technology will take place at the Porte de Versailles in Paris from June 14-17, 2023, bringing together leaders in innovation, technology and business. .

Facing a global paradigm shift associated with economic, environmental, social and digital transformation, the sports industry is worth more than $800 billion globally, and to develop and enhance its positive impact, this We need to reinvent ourselves more than ever.

Opening 100 days before the Rugby World Cup and one year before the Olympic and Paralympic Games, one year before Paris turns into the world capital of sport, VivaTech’s Future of Sport Pavilion is your one-stop destination for inspiration, business opportunities and networking. It will be a shop. Collaboration for decision makers in the sports sector and leaders in innovation and technology.

Specifically, this means four days of sessions, debates, group workshops and exclusive demonstrations of the best solutions and innovations in sports tech by internationally renowned speakers and experts.

Improving the performance and experience of top-level athletes and all participants (data, sporting goods, connected objects, safety, etc.); transforming the sporting goods industry and commerce (technologies such as design, customization, logistics, circulation, etc.) transforming the organization and delivery of major sporting events (governance and delivery models, new competition formats, new media formats, connected stadiums, blockchain, security, etc.); new economies in sports (responsible sponsorship, new funding models, digital marketing, new media rights, etc.); engagement and experience of new generations of fans especially (athlete roles, NFTs, metaverse, influence, etc.); esports; energy and efficiency, green technology, etc.); innovations that serve social issues (disability, equality, inclusion, health, well-being, education);

“At a time when France is preparing to host the world’s biggest sporting event and the sector is undergoing unprecedented transformation thanks to technology and digital, the 2023 edition of VivaTech will shine a spotlight on innovation in sport. We wanted to discover the most promising innovations and solutions in sports, develop new business opportunities, and benefit from exclusive connections by partnering with the leading industry reference, Global Sports Week. We can offer a unique meeting place in Europe for all interested stakeholders, said François Bitouzet, Managing Director of Viva Technology.

“More than ever before, sports are in the spotlight of the world. Industry leaders are challenged to rethink their business models to evolve while ensuring the positive impact they expect on many social and environmental issues. You have the opportunity and even the obligation to do so.Since 2020, Global Sports Week has brought together the entire international sports ecosystem to build the future of sport together.Viva, a key event for innovation Our partnership with Technology provides an opportunity for all stakeholders in sport to share challenges, create synergies, and work closely with technology experts and researchers to identify new solutions, thereby contributing to global growth. You can give a new dimension to Sports Week, investors and business leaders united by Viva Technology.

About Viva Technology

VivaTech is an innovation accelerator that brings together startups, technology leaders, large corporations and investors to tackle the world’s biggest challenges. Where business meets innovation. Every year VivaTech hosts Europe’s largest tech and startup event. For four exciting days, we’re bringing together tech’s most disruptive topics, game-changing entrepreneurs, and the world’s biggest tech breakthroughs in Paris to create an ecosystem that works for business. VivaTech is a global community of thousands of startups, investors, organizations, companies, researchers, media and visionaries.

The 7th edition of VivaTech will take place from 14-17 June 2023 at the Porte de Versailles in Paris.

For more information, please visit https://vivatechnology.com/media and @VivaTech.

About Global Sports Week

Since 2020, Global Sports Week Paris has received the generous patronage of French President Emmanuel Macron and UNESCO. The program aims to inspire new thinking and provide tools and ideas to initiate change and positive transformation in the global sports ecosystem. Over 2,000 of his attendees from over 70 countries gathered at the Louvre and Accor Arena for the 2020 and 2022 editions respectively, and 20,000 for the second edition, held at the Eiffel Tower in February 2021. of online visitors participated.

GSWParis will host its 4th edition in partnership with VivaTech in a new format from June 14th to 17th, 2023.

For more information, please visit www.gsw.world.com | www.gsw.world.com. #GSW Paris

Press Contacts: Viva Technology – Léa Roos – [email protected] – +33(0)611317601 Global Sports Week – Caroline Concetti – [email protected] – +33(0)607572802

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sportbusiness.com/2022/12/viva-technology-and-global-sports-week-join-forces-to-host-the-first-european-event-dedicated-to-innovation-in-sport/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos