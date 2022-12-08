MedTeq, Age-Well Receives $47M from SIF to Provide Technology to Help Elderly and Caregivers





Funding will support projects focused on senior autonomy, healthy lifestyles.

The Canadian government is investing $47 million in the MedTeq and Age-Well initiative, which aims to help develop technology designed to help older adults and their caregivers.

Funding was made through the Strategic Innovation Fund. This will be allocated to envisAGE Networks’ goal of initiating up to 100 projects to scale up and commercialize technologies developed by small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

MedTeq’s vision for the EnvisAGE Network is to help change the way people age.

MedTeq founded the envisAGE Network together with Age-Well to fund projects focused on autonomy, cognitive health, healthy lifestyles and connectivity for older adults. Technological innovations include digital health technology and artificial intelligence (AI), enabling remote patient monitoring, data analysis, and connecting healthcare providers through telemedicine and virtual medicine.

The envisAGE Network has received financial support from over 90 organizations across 6 projects, securing approximately $85 million in joint pledges. Over the next six years he aims to increase membership to over 400 organizations. In addition to supporting SMEs, envisAGE aims to create 500 new jobs and secure new investments for companies in this sector.

Age-Well is a non-profit pan-Canadian network dedicated to developing technologies, services, policies and practices for healthy aging.

Based in Montreal, MedTeq was launched in 2013 with a mission to accelerate the development of medical technology in Canada. He invests from $50,000 to $1 million in seed and Series A companies.

MedTeq CEO Diane Ct said that in partnership with Age-Well, MedTeq’s vision for the envisAGE Network is to change the way people age and become a source of significant economic and social benefits globally. said it is.

Mr. Ct understands the need and urgency to support the adoption of high-impact solutions to improve the quality of life of older people through innovation in 100 SMEs for the international market.

Featured image courtesy of Unsplash.

