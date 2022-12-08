Google Warns of Internet Explorer Zero-Day Vulnerability Exploited by ScarCruft Hackers





December 8, 2022 Ravie Lakshmanan Patch Management / Zero Day

A zero-day vulnerability in Internet Explorer was actively exploited by North Korean threat actors, taking advantage of the recent Itaewon Halloween crowds to target South Korean users and trick them into downloading malware. rice field.

The findings, reported by Google Threat Analysis Group researchers Benot Sevens and Clment Lecigne, are the latest in a series of attacks carried out by ScarCruft, also known as APT37, InkySquid, Reaper, and Ricochet Chollima.

“The group has historically targeted South Korean users, North Korean defectors, policy makers, journalists and human rights activists,” TAG said in an analysis Thursday.

New research indicates that threat actors continue to exploit Internet Explorer flaws such as CVE-2020-1380 and CVE-2021-26411 to create backdoors such as BLUELIGHT and Dolphin. The latter was made public late last month by Slovak cybersecurity firm ESET.

Another important tool in its arsenal is RokRat, a Windows-based remote access Trojan with extensive functionality that allows it to capture screenshots, log keystrokes, and even collect Bluetooth device information. I have it.

The attack chain observed by Google TAG involves the use of a malicious Microsoft Word document uploaded to VirusTotal on October 31, 2022. It exploits yet another Internet Explorer zero-day flaw CVE-2022-41128 in the JScript9 JavaScript engine. It was patched by Microsoft last month.

The file references the October 29th incident in Seoul’s Itaewon district, and uses public interest in this tragedy to retrieve exploits for vulnerabilities when the file is opened. This attack is made possible by the fact that Office uses Internet Explorer to render HTML content.

As noted by MalwareHunterTeam, the same Word file was previously shared by Shadow Chaser Group on October 31, 2022 and described as an “interesting DOCX injection template sample” originating from South Korea.

A successful exploit delivers a shellcode that wipes all traces by clearing Internet Explorer’s cache and history and downloading the next stage payload.

Google TAG says it was unable to recover subsequent malware used in the campaign, but is suspected to have been involved in deploying RokRat, BLUELIGHT, or Dolphin.

