Quebec judge approves class action lawsuit against ‘addictive’ Fortnite video game





A Superior Court judge has approved a lawsuit filed by Quebec parents who allege their children were addicted to the popular online video game Fortnite.

Judge Sylvain Lussier ruled Wednesday after hearing three parents discuss a class action request in July.

“The court has concluded that there are serious issues to debate, supported by full and specific allegations that there are risks or even dangers arising from the use of Fortnite” or clearly unsubstantiated . ”

The lawsuit, Montreal-based Carex Regal, is in a groundbreaking civil lawsuit filed against the Quebec tobacco industry, alleging intent to create an addictive substance without proper warning. are similar.

Attorney Alessandra Esposito Chartrand said in an interview, “Our arguments were heavily influenced by the tobacco movement. Liability for manufacturers is ‘basically the same’,” she added.

Parents argued that the game was deliberately highly addictive and had a lasting effect on their children, but the court didn’t go that far.

“The court has determined that there is no evidence for these allegations of knowingly creating an addictive game,” the judge said. “This does not rule out the possibility that the game is actually addictive and that its designers and distributors are presumed to know it.”

One of the parents identified in the filing’s initials said their son had played 6,923 games and was angry when his parents tried to limit his game time by, for example, locking the computer. was played over 7,700 times over the course of two years, at least three hours a day. All reported behavioral issues.

A judge has approved a lawsuit against all players who resided in Quebec after September 1, 2017 and became addicted after playing Fortnite Battle Royale, created by US-based Epic Games Inc. . educational or professional.

There are no amounts attached to the lawsuit and potential compensation is determined by the court.

In the second category of the class action lawsuit, which covers in-game purchases, the court declares that purchasers under the age of 18 may be eligible for refunds and refunds.

As of Wednesday, Esposito Chartrand said 200 people had come forward.

Epic Games did not respond to messages seeking comment on Thursday. Defendant has been given 30 days to seek leave to appeal.

The company’s attorneys argued in court that the evidence provided was insufficient and that video game addiction is an unrecognized condition in Quebec, and the American Psychiatric Association classifies it as a distinct mental disorder. states that there is insufficient evidence for

The judge said these issues would be discussed on a substance-by-substance basis, but in 2018 the World Health Organization declared video game addiction, or “gaming disorder,” a disease.

“The fact that American psychiatrists have demanded more research, or that this diagnosis has not yet been officially recognized in Quebec, does not make the claims in question ‘frivolous’ or ‘unfounded. .

“The harmful effects of tobacco were not recognized or appreciated overnight,” he added.

© 2022 Canadian Press

