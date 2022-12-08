Wordle completely beats Google this year





Whether it’s avocado toast recipes, local personal trainers, or King Charles III impersonators, the amount of information people search for on the internet every day of the year is just as inspiring. Let’s put the search for the real ex-Prince of Wales aside for a moment. Because this year’s search ruler was his Wordle in his game of puzzles. who would have guessed?

Liam offers some recommendations for breaking your Wordle addiction.

Every year, Google publishes a Year In Search review that looks back at what humans have researched online (thanks to the BBC). In 2022, Wordle has actually surpassed Ukrainian, Queen Elizabeth and several Indian cricket matches to become his #1 in global searches. He also won gold in England and finished second at the World Cup. I’m actually a little impressed with my country for that. In the US, Wordle managed to outperform the “election results” and the deaths of her Betty White, an actor, and her Bob Saget, a comedian. But cricket still won in India.

The revelation that Josh Wardle’s little puzzle game has essentially stomped all other search terms on the ground this year isn’t a big surprise. Like many people, apparently, I’ve been playing pretty religiously the last few months. I switched to hard mode and worked on choosing the best Wordle starting word my poor intellect could think of. If you’re wondering, it’s IRATE.

Wordle may be part of your routine, but the New York Times Staff Union is calling on players to break streaks today in solidarity with striking workers. His union contract expired in March 2021, and after 20 months of negotiations, no new contract was agreed, leading to the departure of hundreds of staff today, December 8. . The NYT union’s Twitter account yesterday specifically mentioned Wordle, telling readers to “Don’t join the @nytimes platform” and instead “Read local news. Listen to public readio. Please, break the Wordle streak.”

