



The Department of Defense has signed a large commercial cloud computing contract.

No surprises from the list of four that participated in the Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability contract, but there will definitely be a fork for the winner.

Amazon Web Services and Microsoft are established players in the cloud market with sizeable market shares. Not winning a spot would have been a surprise for the seismic part.

However, for Google and Oracle, victory was slightly less certain. At one point there was doubt whether the Department of Defense would consider them eligible to bid.

But given the multi-year lead-up to JWCC, including the years of JEDI, both Google and Oracle have made the necessary investments to compete with the Department of Defense in the cloud infrastructure business.

Four fields currently compete for task orders under the JWCC.

The DOD announcement touts nine features that buyers can now acquire through the JWCC.

Globally accessible and resilient services Centralized and distributed control Ease of use Commercial parity Flexible compute, storage, and network infrastructure Advanced data analytics Enhanced security Tactical edge devices

Separately, the Defense Information Systems Agency established the Hosting and Computing Center or HaCC (pronounced hack) as a mechanism to market cloud services to DOD users. HaCC offers cloud-related services and contracts in addition to those in JWCC.

Ease of use is the most important goal of JWCC. The Department of Defense wants buyers to be able to quickly access, purchase, and deploy cloud-enabled services.

AWS and Microsoft will probably like that, but it could be even more advantageous for Google and Oracle.

The harder it is for customers to buy, the more likely they are to stick with more established players. An easy buying process should open the door to more pilots and experiments.

Competition at the task order level will be fierce, but that’s a good thing.

The ease-of-use aspect should also help drive innovation and get innovation into the hands of soldiers faster. The speed of innovation should be a measure of JWCC’s success.

The structure of JWCC is also oriented toward a multi-cloud future by default. The winner would have been one of his Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure complete reversals from his cloud. From the very beginning of JEDI, DOD has been heavily criticized for its single cloud approach.

Before JEDI imploded, I have to think the Pentagon wasted several years defending its approach.

The Department of Defense’s move to a multi-cloud approach considers national security as a top priority. I don’t want to oversimplify, but one supplier creates one point of failure for her. Having multiple providers means you can introduce redundancy and failover processes.

One aspect of JWCC that I monitor is edge computing. Soldiers can find themselves in a variety of environments, connected, semi-connected, or ultimately disconnected. The battlefield is a fluid environment with a large number of targets.

Enabling soldiers, wherever they are, to harness the power of the cloud for communication, data sharing, situational awareness and decision-making is a major challenge. But what the industry accepts.

One thing many people want is for the JWCC to unlock it. With easy access to solutions from any of these four cloud infrastructure providers, Soldiers drive innovation in ways we never imagined.

