Google merges Maps and Waze teams to cut costs





Google is reportedly merging its two mapping teams under pressure to cut costs. The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday (December 8) that it plans to merge the team overseeing its mapping service Waze with the employees handling map functions.

The move comes near the end of the year, which saw other big tech companies such as Amazon and Meta take steps to cut costs.

For Google, the WSJ said the company will integrate the more than 500 people working on Waze with Geo, the organization that works with Maps, Google Earth and Street View. No job cuts are planned, but Waze CEO Neha Parikh will step down after a transition period, a Google spokesperson told News his outlet.

Last month, investor TCI Fund Management reported that it had asked Google’s parent company, Alphabet, to cut headcount, cut salaries and take other cost-cutting measures.

In a letter to Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai posted on TCI’s website, Managing Director Christopher Hohn said Alphabet’s revenue had increased 23% annually in a way it hadn’t in the past five years, and the company was on the belt. said it needed to close.

However, slowing revenue growth necessitates cost discipline, Hohn wrote. Cost growth exceeding revenue growth indicates insufficient financial discipline.

As PYMNTS reported in October, investors were already nervous after Google reported that its third-quarter revenue plummeted to 4% from 43% a year earlier.

Google previously told employees at its startup incubator Area 120 that they needed to find new positions within the company, and announced a two-week hiring pause in July. The company has also said it will slow the pace of hiring for the remainder of 2022.

Other big tech companies have taken more drastic action this year. Meta said last month that he was laying off 11,000 jobs due to a downturn in e-commerce.

