OSU’s Annual App Contest Drives Innovation Among Students, Faculty

Each year, Oklahoma State University’s Annual App Contest encourages students and faculty to create and develop apps focused on improving society. This year, 1st place, 1st place, 2nd place and 3rd place were awarded.

Jai Rajendran, manager of the OSU App Center, said the app contest is inspirational. Our intention is to find and support app ideas that can solve real problems for users. Mobile apps are one way to bring research results directly to the public.

The winner of the Fall 2022 OSU App Contest was Bug Scope. This is an app that helps users identify common worms and insect eggs that can transmit disease using machine learning.

Two assistant professors, Drs. Sathya Aakur and Ruth Scimeca, developed the Bug Scope idea with students Shubham Trehan and Udhav Ramachandran.

The app includes user-supported maps showing insect and disease frequencies by region, and user-assisted training that can further support the app’s accuracy in identifying insects.

Here are the runners-up in this year’s contest:

Audi8, an app that uses games and exercises to teach users audition techniques through music learning theory. Access Energy makes energy data accessible and affordable for users seeking practical energy management solutions for industrial and commercial facilities. Flight Dose uses software to track and estimate radiation exposure for flight crew and members of the public.

The winning team received $2,000 and the three runners-up received $1,000 each to encourage the development and release of the app. These groups also receive ongoing support from OSU.

According to Rajendran, the winning app idea will receive free app design support from the App Center. It also connects the interested team to available funding and support his resources to move the app idea forward.

Contestants will be judged by a panel of representatives from OSU and technology companies across the country. This year, Google’s Artificial Intelligence Machine Learning Specialist Alexander Klebanov joined the jury.

“I think the whole idea of ​​an app contest is great,” says Klebanov. The role of the university he has two. It’s about advancing research, science and technology as a whole, but it’s also about preparing people to enter the industry and be productive assets. Anything that gives them real world experience early on and pushes them forward in the field of innovation and entrepreneurship is really positive.

Apps will be judged based on how well thought out the technology, procurement, and deployment of the app is, in addition to its specific usefulness for solving a key problem.

According to Klebanov, the winners had very good ideas and thought a lot about technical capabilities, funding, and benefits for app users and customers. Many good ideas fall short in implementation and execution. We are pleased that this year’s winners approached every aspect of their app with a holistic and balanced mindset.

This year, 63 app ideas were submitted to the competition, nine more than last year. The university hopes that the app competition and continued partnerships with companies on the cutting edge of technology such as Google will continue to grow and stimulate innovation within the OSU community.

Klebanov said students should never stop curiosity and innovation that drives them to their careers and to newer, better and bigger roles. How can we improve? What can we do bigger? what can be improved?

