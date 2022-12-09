Pixel 7 Pro gets macro mode with Google Camera update





The Pixel 7 Pro launched with Google Camera version 8.7.165. 8.7.250 now removes the double-tap action gesture as well as adding macro focus settings.

At launch (version 8.7.165), Google turned on Auto Macro to “make the camera automatically use macro focus when taking photos at close range.”[構成]of[設定], and was enabled by default. In our experience, going into 2x zoom can also trigger macro focus.

When the Pixel 7 Pro gets close enough to your subject, it automatically switches lenses for macro photography. You’ll see a yellow flower icon that you can tap to temporarily turn off macro focus.

Version 8.7.165

With Google Camera 8.7.250,[設定]The toggle has been removed from the , and instead promoted to a drop-down menu that appears when you swipe down on the viewfinder or tap the control pill on the top left.

It appears alongside More light (flash), Top Shot, Timer, Ratio, and Macro Focus is set to “Auto”. ‘Off’ disables the feature and when you get close to something a message ‘Macro is off’ will appear at the top of the screen. You’ll also see a white flower icon featuring a slash, tap it to return to Auto.

When set to ‘On’, you can immediately switch lenses at any time to enable macro focus and display the message ‘Macro is locked’. That’s why the Pixel 7 Pro added a traditional macro “mode.”

1: Auto | 2 & 3: Off | 4: On

On the other hand, this latest version of Camera 8.7 removes the double tap action. This gesture allows you to zoom (from 1x to 2x or vice versa) or switch between the rear and front cameras. Google removed this option from the Pixel 5 and 4a 5G and continued with the Pixel 6 series. It was probably a mistake to initially include it in the Pixel 7/Pro. Update: To clarify, double-tap zoom still works, but there is no longer an option to change or disable it.

