JUA Technologies International receives $600,000 USDA grant to develop solar-powered crop dehydrator





Purdue University agricultural biology engineer Klein Ilerezi will use the funds for four research and development tasks.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Indiana – JUA Technologies International, an agritech startup that manufactures solar-powered crop dewaterers, has been awarded a two-year, $600,000 Phase II Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. reception, technology.

The goal of the Phase II project titled Smart Multipurpose Solar Dehydrator for Value Addition to Specialty Crops is to improve the product design of JUA Technologies’ multipurpose solar dryer called Dehymeleon™ and proof of concept towards design for manufacturing. success.

Klein Ileleji is the co-founder and CEO/Chief Technology Officer of JUA Technologies. He is also a Professor of Agricultural and Bioengineering and is affiliated with Environmental and Ecological Engineering at Purdue University. Dehydrating crops is one of the best ways to preserve nutrients and extend the shelf life of food, but it has its drawbacks, he said.

“Food dehydrators are typically gas, electric, or fuel oil powered, so they are energy-intensive processes with huge operating costs,” says Ileleji. “High operating costs limit the ability of small and medium-sized growers and processors in the United States to produce dehydrated foods. Small growers and processors are now a billion dollar growing industry in the United States. Essential for some local food and urban agriculture industries.

“In developing countries in the tropics, post-harvest losses of nutrient-rich horticultural crops can be as high as 50%. Dehydration not only supports nutritional security, but also provides growers with an opportunity to increase income from value-added processing.”

Dehydration of fruits and vegetables, herbs and spices, and medicinal plants is still using primitive, open sun-drying methods on mats and trays that degrade nutrients and reduce food quality, Ilerezi said. It is done

“There are many solar dryer designs available in the literature and online, but none have been commercialized or used in large numbers,” says Ileleji.

Ileleji said JUA Technologies’ proposed high-efficiency, smart, multi-purpose solar dehydrator fits the priorities of the USDA and the National Institute of Food and Agriculture in four ways.

“It improves the way we process special crops to improve their quality and nutritional value and to provide healthier food options,” said Ileleji. “This allows small and medium-sized growers to add value to their crops and increase farm income. It saves energy and reduces operating costs, while also providing energy-efficient technologies that promote the use of renewable energy and support environmental sustainability.”

This grant will cover four R&D goals:

Modeling and simulation to optimize performance of solar dehydrator. Determining the behavior and performance of desiccant and heat recovery systems under various drying loads. Determine the field performance of Indiana and California fruits, vegetables, spices, and herbs to validate your modeling work. Product beta prototyping.

Ileleji said the goal will be addressed by JUA Technologies and contract manufacturing and product engineering design firms.

In 2019, JUA Technologies received a $100,000 SBIR Phase I grant from USDA and a $50,000 match from Elevate Ventures. In 2022, the U.S. Small Business Administration recognized Ileleji as the Indiana and Great Lakes Region’s Exporter of the Year for its Portable Solar Dehydrator Dehytray™.

“Both the Dehytray and Dehymeleon technologies are derived from a United States Agency for International Development (USAID)-backed initiative called Feed in Future Innovation Labs for Food Processing and Post-Harvest Processing,” said Ileleji. I’m here. “This was a multi-agency effort led by Purdue University to reduce post-harvest losses, boost economic growth, improve nutrition and enhance food security in Feed the Future countries.

Ileleji disclosed his crop drying innovation to the Purdue Research Foundation Office of Technology Commercialization and licensed it to JUA Technologies. The company is a client of He Purdue Foundry, a hub for entrepreneurship and commercialization. Its experts help Purdue’s innovators create startups. Both are managed by the Purdue Research Foundation.

About JUA Technologies International

JUA Technologies International (JTI) is a mission-driven company that develops technologies that efficiently harness solar energy to power agrifood systems. JTI was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in West Lafayette, Indiana, affiliated with Purdue Foundry. JTI develops and manufactures energy efficient multi-purpose solar food dehydrator designed for home, small and medium size growers and processors. The company’s portable solar dehydrator DehytrayTM won him two prestigious awards in 2019. Named an American Society of Agricultural Biotechnology AE50 Innovation Award and Fast Company 2019 World Changing Ideas Food Category Finalist. Dehytray™ is sold in over 28 US states and over 10 countries. For information about the company, please visit www.juatechnology.com.

About Purdue Research Foundation

The Purdue Research Foundation is a not-for-profit corporation run by 16 individuals who make up its board of directors. PRF’s Board of Directors meets quarterly to manage the company’s business and operations, define and enforce policies, and guide the company in achieving its objectives.

The Purdue Research Foundation supports Purdue University’s land grant mission by helping the university improve the world through its technology and alumni. Founded in 1930, PRF is a private, non-profit foundation. The foundation supports the patenting and commercialization of Purdue technology. We build places that encourage innovation, invention, investment, commercialization and entrepreneurship. It also allows students to use equity to fund their Purdue education. For more information on licensing Purdue innovations, please contact the Office of Technology Commercialization ([email protected]). For more information on Purdue innovation-based startup involvement and investment opportunities, please contact the Purdue Foundry at [email protected]

Writer/Media Contact: Steve Martin, [email protected]

Source: Klein Ileleji, [email protected]

