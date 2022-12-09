Google may have just fixed Chrome’s most vexing problem





Google Chrome is one of the best web browsers out there, but over the years it has earned a reputation for being an obsolete hog of your PC’s memory and a heavy resource hog. This can be a problem if you’re doing other resource-intensive tasks and don’t want to slow them down. Chrome is now being updated with two new features that reduce memory usage and extend laptop battery life, according to Google. This change will roll out today in the latest release of Chrome for desktop (version m108).

The first new feature called Memory Saver is designed to reduce the amount of memory tabs in Chrome use. It does this by releasing memory from inactive tabs and sleeping so that they can’t monopolize system resources. When the tabs need to be accessed again, they reload and become active. On the other hand, Energy Saver’s purpose is self-explanatory: it helps your laptop’s battery last longer, but it does it in an interesting way. When your battery drops to 20%, Chrome will limit background activity and limit visual effects on websites that contain animations and videos in an attempt to extend your battery life.

Perhaps this means Chrome will limit the kinds of flashy effects that have made a comeback in web design in recent years. Google says that even with these new features launched, users will still be able to customize them to their liking. You can disable either Memory Saver or Energy Saver (or both) and mark specific websites as excluded in Chrome settings. Changes may prove to be significant. Chrome, the leading web browser for Windows and one of the best browsers for Mac, has suffered from poor memory management for years. If Memory Saver and Energy Saver can improve that and make your battery last longer, Google may have done something to fix Chrome’s biggest problem. Memory Saver and Energy Saver will be released worldwide in the coming weeks. This feature will be available in Chrome on Windows, macOS, and ChromeOS.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.digitaltrends.com/computing/google-chrome-memory-saver-energy-saver/

