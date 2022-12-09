TerraPay Wins ‘Best use of data’ Award at Prestigious Banking Tech Awards 2022





LONDON, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The prestigious Banking Tech Awards have awarded the 2022 ‘Best use of Data’ award to TerraPay, the world’s leading payment infrastructure company. The Awards have recognized and honored excellence and innovation in the use of IT in financial services around the world, and the people who made it possible.

The “Best Use of Data” award recognizes TerraPay’s commitment to building innovative payment solutions for its partners and empowering them with efficiency, security, transparency and the power of data. In July 2021, TerraPay established a full-fledged dedicated analytics capability. Over the past year and a half, the company has invested heavily in this capability to implement reporting and complex analytics use cases. This has greatly improved decision-making logic, the scale and quality of new product development, and facilitated the building of thought leadership.

Ambar Sur, Founder and CEO of TerraPay, said: “He would like to congratulate the TerraPay Analytics team for their tremendous efforts in achieving TerraPay’s goals. I will,” he added.

Saransh Verma, Director of Analytics at TerraPay, said of the evaluation: Drive data-driven decision-making across TerraPay and empower our partners with insights that help grow your business. We also want to thank our partners and the entire team at TerraPay for being the driving force behind our purpose-driven analytics capabilities. think.”

The Banking Tech Awards are owned by FinTech Futures, the definitive source of news and analysis for the global fintech sector. The awards were determined by a panel of analysts and announced at an awards ceremony held at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London.

About Terrapay

UK-based TerraPay believes that the smallest payment deserves borderless travel as safe as the largest. The company is building an ever-expanding payment highway that enables businesses, small or large, to use a seamless, secure, real-time global path for all payments, transparently. You will be able to create unique customer experiences. Licensed and approved in 26 global markets, TerraPay companies are leading global partners of banks, mobile wallets, money transfer providers, merchants and financial institutions, building a broader and more inclusive global financial ecosystem. increase. With access to a worldwide payment infrastructure, our partners become a beacon of promise for global financial inclusion.

For more information, please visit terrapay.com.

