‘Addictive’ Fortnite Game: Quebec Judge Approves Class Action





A Quebec judge has approved a class action lawsuit against the makers of the popular online video game Fortnite. Because the parents of her three children who played it claimed it was too “addictive.”

When the first application was filed against Epic Games Inc. and its Canadian subsidiary in 2019, attorneys representing the plaintiffs said they believed the lawsuit would be the first in Quebec.

Quebec High Court Judge Sylvain Lucier approved the class action on Wednesday.

Three Quebec parents say the game’s creator intentionally designed the Battle Royale iteration of Fortnite to be “extremely addictive” and that Fortnite is causing psychological, physical and emotional harm to underage children. It sued US-based Epic Games, alleging financial damage. All are seeking damages from the company, which will be determined at a later date.

The video game manufacturer could be held liable, the judge said, and referred to the Quebec Civil Code Safety Defects Clause to support his judgment.

Class action claims have not been proven in court.

Since its release in September 2017, the Fortnite game has grown in popularity, especially during the pandemic. In 2020, he had over 350 million players worldwide, and in April of that year, players spent over 3.2 billion hours of his game.

Fortnite has also attracted celebrities to the virtual world in recent years, such as electronic music producers Diplo and Deadmau5.

Children are said to have been cut off from their families and spent hundreds of dollars on games

In a Battle Royale style game, 100 players battle islands until the last one stands. It is free to play, but users can purchase in-game currency called “V-Bucks” using real currency.

The children mentioned in the class action lawsuit have spent hundreds of dollars, sometimes without their parents knowing, on the characters and dances in the game to foster addiction, resulting in permission to file a class action lawsuit against Epic. made clear in the judgment on the request. game.

One of the children, identified as JO.Z in the documents, played games for more than 7,781 hours in less than two years, sometimes until 3 a.m., the lawsuit alleges.

Another child is said to have played the game for a total of 59,954 minutes. This equates to 42 full days of play.

A Quebec judge concluded that there was “no certainty” in the parents’ claim that the game was intentionally addictive, but that “there is nothing that precludes the possibility that the game is actually addictive.” It is presumed that its authors and distributors, but not its creators and distributors, know this,” the judge wrote in his judgment on page 24.

The three children developed a severe addiction to popular games and spent almost all of their free time in virtual worlds, in some cases not eating, showering or socializing, the lawsuit alleges. .

They withdrew from their families, one of whom had a panic attack “due to the pressure of the game,” according to the lawsuit.

Epic Games has 30 days to appeal the judgment. If the company decides not to do so, it will have to defend itself against allegations after the case moves to the court stage.

A boy plays Fortnite early in the morning in the basement of his home in Chicago on October 6, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Martha Irvine

The lawsuit wasn’t ‘frivolous’: Judge

The court filing, filed by Carex, a Montreal law firm that represents parents, was the first to file, citing a report by addiction expert Anita Gadia Smith, while playing Fortnite. He likened its toxicity to cocaine addiction.

“The court is of the opinion that the facts alleged regarding plaintiffs’ children, when combined with certain expert statements regarding the creation of an addiction to video games, enable the allegation, particularly against Fortnite. plaintiff makes a valid product liability claim against defendant,” the judge wrote in his ruling issued Wednesday.

“This claim does not appear to be unfounded or overtly unfounded.”

Despite defendants’ objections, Judge Lussier said the parents “have a fair defense” in the public interest.

Xbox One is asking players to be patient after its servers crashed the same day the popular online video game Fortnite released its latest update. (Fortnite, Epic Games)

One of the parents who sued Epic Games has submitted to the court a report from a doctor that their son was diagnosed with “cyber addiction” during a visit on October 25, 2019. The company claimed the report was not an official diagnosis. Nor was there an “expert report on causality.”

The video game maker has also attempted to dismiss the court case, arguing that there is no clear definition of video game disorder, an opinion supported by the American Psychiatric Association, and the issue is subject to further research. However, the judge noted that the World Health Organization classified video game addiction as a disease in 2018.

The lack of clearly defined conditions for disability in Quebec does not make the parents’ claims “frivolous” or “unfounded,” the judge wrote.

“By analogy, no harmful effects of tobacco were recognized or appreciated overnight.”

On Wednesday, the judge ruled that anyone who has resided in Quebec since September 1, 2017, played Battle Royale and developed “addiction to the game, loss of control, or loss of prioritization of the game.” , changed the criteria for who is subject to potential harm. It “harmed” many activities, including home activities, educational activities, and social activities.

Plaintiffs also seek “restitution” from defendants for all purchases of V-Bucks by Quebec citizens under the age of 18 who played the game.

When contacted by CTV News on Thursday, Epic Games declined to comment on the class action lawsuit.

Parents turn to Fortnite Rehab

Alessandra Esposito Chartrán, one of the parent’s attorneys, refuted the idea that a child’s gaming addiction could result in a lack of parental oversight.

“This is a much more serious problem than people really realize. Basically, these games were created with algorithms and dark patterns made to make you addicted. “Once it starts, it’s very, very hard to get it. Then,” she said in an interview.

A Montreal lawyer pointed to the fact that Epic Games worked with psychologist Celia Hordent to develop the popular game. However, the judge said she wasn’t convinced Howdent said in a 2018 interview with Le Monde that she intended to design a game on which she relied, and that she was not satisfied with his ruling. explained.

According to Esposito Chartrand, Fortnite is a “perfectly designed game” that seems irresistible to some young players.

“There is something completely unique about Fortnite. No other game has a treatment center dedicated to players of that game.”

The surge in popularity of gaming in recent years has led some parents to turn to rehab clinics for their children to seek treatment for their gaming addiction.

This is a question Jeff Derevenski, a psychologist at McGill University, often hears.

Derevenski, director of the International Center for Youth Gambling Problems and High-Risk Behaviors in Montreal, said he receives regular calls from parents trying to curb their children’s gaming addiction.

“Two or three times a week, I get calls from parents saying that their child is playing too many games. he told CTV News. .

In extreme cases, he’s seen parents locking their kids’ devices with keys to prevent them from playing Fortnite.

“When the game stops, I often go into a state of depression,” he said.

“We know they are very conflicted about most individuals when you say you want to quit. They don’t want to quit.”

