The impact of Google’s useful content updates on world news SEO





This post was sponsored by Trisolute News Dashboard. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the sponsors themselves.

Curious as to why some articles suddenly seem to have less visibility this year?

Is this part of a larger trend?

On August 25, 2022, Google began rolling out a very interesting update for news media and their visibility. On September 12th they released yet another core update.

These core updates were named “Helpful Content Updates”.

Today we’re going to show you how news publishers around the world have been impacted.

What is a useful content update?

Google’s Helpful Content Update is an algorithm update focused on:

Exclude content written for the sole purpose of getting good rankings. De-prioritize articles that do not contain information or useful content for readers. Provide useful content for your readers.

Google frequently updates its algorithms to better match content to searchers, which can have a significant impact on publisher visibility.

Which Google categories will be affected by helpful content updates?

This article highlights publishers around the world affected by the Helpful Content Update.

We went through each category on Google to see if there was anything special around the time the update ran, picking one or two countries in each category that had the most noticeable changes. .

Those categories are:

top story. Country news. world news. business news. science and technology news. entertainment news. sports news. health news. COVID19 news.

All data shown in this article comes from Trisolute’s news dashboard.

How We Discovered the Impact of Helpful Content Updates

Based on Google News and Trends, we wanted to see the most visible publishers for the freshest and most newsworthy keywords in general to get the most impactful results for the publisher landscape.

Since all rankings are based on a near real-time 15-minute crawl interval, we used the following filter settings in the KPI Dashboard → Mobile News Box:

Period: July 25, 2022 to September 25, 2022 (weeks 30 to 38). Top 10 Competitors. All ranking types. A general set of keywords.

Using these filter settings, we looked at different countries around the world individually.

Let’s see:

top stories mexico

Here we can see that two publishers, El Financiero and Infobae, were clearly affected by the update.

El Financiero rose in popularity after the August update, while Infobae fell in popularity after that.

El Financiero also showed a visible decline after the September update.

Screenshot of Trisolute News dashboard, October 2022

Two vertical dashed lines indicate two updates each.

verdict:

Publishers seem to be slightly more affected, both positively and negatively, by the August update than the September update.

country news Switzerland

Both 20 Minutes and Blick saw better visibility after the August update.

Then, during week 36 (September 5th to September 11th), 20 Minutes visibility peaked, but Blick had already begun to decline.

Between weeks 36 and 37 (the week of the second update), both publishers showed extreme declines.

Screenshot of Trisolute News dashboard, October 2022

verdict:

Publishers seemed to benefit from the August update of this category, but the September update saw a drop in awareness.

world news colombia

In Colombia, the visibility of El Tiempo and Semana in particular has improved since the August update, but the visibility of El Espectador has largely stagnated.

However, visibility declined across all three publishers before the September update and remained at fairly constant levels thereafter.

Only El Espectador was able to regain visibility after the second update.

Screenshot of Trisolute News dashboard, October 2022

verdict:

Both updates caused a lot of confusion with publisher visibility.

business news peru

Here you can see CNN’s visibility dipped between two updates, but it’s leveling off again for the September update.

RPP was also initially able to gain visibility, but was lost around the September update.

El Comercio flattened out again after a brief uptick after the August update.

Screenshot of Trisolute News dashboard, October 2022

verdict:

The first update appears to have had a stronger negative impact on Peruvian publishers than the second update.

Science and Technology News France

In the science and technology sector, French publishers were able to maintain or increase their visibility after the August update.

However, both Jeuxvideo and Gamekult lost visibility after the September update. Only Le Monde had better visibility after both updates.

Screenshot of Trisolute News dashboard, October 2022

verdict:

Visibility was lost for most French publishers due to two Google updates in the science and technology categories.

entertainment news australia

In the Australian entertainment category, News.com.au’s visibility increased until the August update, but showed a sharp decline that lasted through the week of the September update.

This flattened the visibility curve again.

Screenshot of Trisolute News dashboard, October 2022

verdict:

The first update in August appeared to have had a more negative impact on Australian publishers in the entertainment category, while the second update in September had a more positive impact.

England

For UK publishers, the two updates had a significant impact on visibility, as seen in the Daily Mail and Mirror below.

Both publishers showed increased visibility leading up to Week 34.

Then, when the August update happened, the visibility of both dropped significantly.

For the Daily Mail, the chart continued to drop until the September update, but for the mirror, this second update dropped even further in terms of visibility.

Screenshot of Trisolute News dashboard, October 2022

verdict:

Here, the first update in August had a big impact on publisher awareness. The second one was only moderately effective.

sports news canada

In the Canadian Sports category, TSN maintained its visibility during the August update, but saw a slight decline the week and during the September update. However, it reverted after an update.

On the other hand, CBC visibility was the opposite. Visibility increased significantly before the August update and decreased slightly during the September update and the following week.

Screenshot of Trisolute News dashboard, October 2022

verdict:

The August update had a significant impact on publisher visibility in the sports category. Some right after the update, some weeks after.

health news austria

In the health category, Austrian publishers Der Standard and ORF were able to significantly increase their visibility after their August update, and with minor fluctuations delivered this increase through their September update.

In contrast, Kurier and Vienna.at both lost visibility after the August update, but were able to make up for this after the September update.

Screenshot of Trisolute News dashboard, October 2022

verdict:

For Austrian publishers, the August update appears to have had the biggest impact on awareness in the health category, negative for some and positive for others.

America

In the US health category, progress looks similar between NPR and The New York Times. This is because both initially lost visibility after the August update.

However, NPR continued to lose visibility until the September update, after which visibility increased slightly again.

For The New York Times, on the other hand, things got a little more confusing. First, we regained visibility between the two updates, lost significantly during the week of the September update, and regained it the week after the update. .

Screenshot of Trisolute News dashboard, October 2022

verdict:

The August update appeared to have had a negative impact on publisher awareness in the health category, while the second update in September had a positive effect.

COVID-19 News Brazil

In the Brazilian COVID-19 category, three publishers, Globo, Abril, and UOL, showed little to no change in visibility during the August update week.

However, in week 36, the week immediately preceding the September update, the visibility of both Abril and Globo declined and UOL rose.

For Globo, this decline continued throughout the September update as UOL continued to climb. Only Abril was able to catch himself again and flatten the curve.

Screenshot of Trisolute News dashboard, October 2022

verdict:

Brazil’s top publishers appear to be more affected by the September update than the August update.

Germany

In the German COVID-19 category, DER SPIEGEL was particularly prominent in the week leading up to the August update, after which it slowly fell out of favor again.

Through the September update, the DER SPIEGEL trend rose again.

Die Zeit’s situation is different. Here, the publisher lost visibility the week before his August update and regained it throughout. We were also able to maintain this visibility by slightly reducing the update interval.

But then it lost a lot of visibility with the September update.

Screenshot of Trisolute News dashboard, October 2022

verdict:

Here both updates seem to affect visibility at the same time.

Key Findings on the Impact of Google’s Helpful Content Updates on Publishers

For the top publishers in most countries, the first Helpful Content Update in August seemed to have a bigger impact on awareness than the second update in September. We cannot definitively say that publisher visibility was only negatively affected by the update.

Here are some other interesting points we noticed:

Publishers in Argentina, Australia, Canada, and Germany showed a noticeable change in their visibility of updates across all Google categories. The national news category was the only category where publishers from all countries showed any anomalies. In the business news category, Brazil was the only country that didn’t notice a noticeable change in the visibility of top publishers. The categories of country news, business news, technology news, entertainment news, and health news were most affected by the update. BBC was the most impacted publisher in this analysis as it was influenced by the top 10 rankings in the world category in four countries (Australia, Canada, Mexico and Peru).

image credit

Featured Image: Image courtesy of Trisolute News Dashboard.

