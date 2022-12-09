Bosch-owned Azena is closing its operations in Pittsburgh.





Azena, a German security camera application software company owned by the Bosch Group, has confirmed this week that it will close its operations in Pittsburgh.

In an emailed statement, the company told Technical.ly that the decision came as a result of an unexpected market shift that upended the company’s business plans.

In September 2021, the startup will make the Strip home for its Innovation Accelerator. The program was to include a series of partnerships to create a place where software developers, camera manufacturers, and security system integrators could solve their problems. Adam Wynne, director of his Innovation Accelerator at Azena at the time, said this was the beginning of the company’s expansion.

We’re growing geographically and are really starting to make our mark in this industry, Wynn said.

Azena is now refocusing on software components developed within the Bosch organization, or “internal business.” Azena’s vice president of marketing, Marti Fabio, said the company intends to fulfill all its contractual obligations to customers and partners. Some details of the closure have yet to be determined.

The company is working with partners on a transition plan, many of which will be fully defined in the coming weeks, the statement said.

Azena has 100 employees worldwide, of which only 10 are based in Pittsburgh. Company management is trying to identify affected and relevant job opportunities within Bosch, but for those who are not suitable, they are offering retirement packages and assistance to find new employment elsewhere. We plan to provide it.

It’s been a season of unexpected shutdowns for Pittsburgh tech. Argo AI and Fifth Season also announced closures earlier in the fall.

Atiya Irvin-Mitchell is a 2022-2023 squad member for Report for America. This is an initiative of The Groundtruth Project that pairs young journalists with local newsrooms. This position is supported by Heinz Endowments. -30-

