3 effective ways to provide remote control in Google Meet





Google Meet is a great tool for talking to people individually or in groups. It offers some features such as screen sharing, audio and video conferencing, and chatting, but you cannot remotely manage another person’s keyboard or mouse. There is no built-in function for

However, there are a number of ways you can remotely control other devices while using Google Meet. Let’s take a look at the most common approaches in this post to help anyone who wants to remote control Google Meet.

We’ve put together a list of the best ways to allow remote control in Google Meetings. These three methods are completely free to use. Let’s take a closer look at each.

Chrome Remote Desktop is one of the best ways to remote control Google Meet. You can fully apply it to your Google Chrome browser by downloading the extension. Here are the steps to provide remote access with Google Meet:

AweSun Remote Desktop Software is a secure application that uses two-factor authentication and encryption technology. Can be used to play mobile games on PC. It also has an HD screen mirroring display and mobile remote support. AweSun supports Android, iOS, Windows, and Mac PCs to operate your desktop remotely. I need technical support for online meetings, data sharing, and remote access to my desktop computer.

Step 1. Download Awe Sun App Open the official webpage and select from the menu[ダウンロード]Click a tab. Then select Windows and the bitness that your PC or laptop supports. The download will start and the app will be installed immediately. Step 2. Share your ID. When you open the desktop app, you will get a unique AweSun ID. Share that ID and passcode with your team members on Google Meet. Step 3. Enter ID and Passcode The recipient should open her AweSun app on the device and enter her ID and passcode in the required boxes.

TeamViewer has been voted the most trusted product for remote screen control. TeamViewer gives you unlimited remote access to any device. The biggest advantage is that you don’t need a VPN as it slows things down. Here is a comprehensive method for Google Meet remote control using TeamViewer.

Step 1. Download TeamViewer Download TeamViewer from the official page and install it on your Windows PC. Step 2.[リモート コントロール]open a tab open an app,[リモート コントロール]Click a tab. Get a specific ID and passcode for your device. Step 3. Enter Other Device ID. Ask members to share their IDs and passcodes. Enter its ID and code and press the connect button on the app to control another device. Part 2. Can I use Google Meet on my mobile phone?

Yes, you can use Google Meet on your phone to do all the tasks you can do on your PC. iOS users should get it from the App Store, while Android users can get it from the Google Play Store. You can also share your screen, talk to others, and see others on your whiteboard. To use the full functionality of Google Meet, you need to give Google Meet access to your microphone, camera and other devices.

Part 3. Remotely Control Google Meet on Android Phone

If you prefer not to hold your Android phone when using Google Meet, you have an interesting option. Control your smartphone screen from your PC with AirDroid Cast, the best screen mirroring and control app. AirDroid Cast enables local and remote device connectivity, allowing you to mirror and control the screen of another device. If you want to use Google Meet remotely on your Android phone, connect your phone to your PC.

Step 1. Download the AirDroid Cast App Download the AirDroid Cast App from the Google Play Store on your Android phone or from the official webpage on your PC. Sign in with your AirDroid Cast account. Step 2. Open AirDroid Cast on both devices to mirror your phone screen to computer. A QR code and a cast code will appear on your computer desktop. Then scan the code from your PC to your Android or manually add it to your phone. Your phone screen will be mirrored on your computer in no time. Then open Google Meet on Android and use it on your PC. Step 3. Start controlling your screen. Once Google Meet appears on your computer, click on AirDroid Cast’s main interface.[制御]Access control functions with the tap of a button.Part 4. Why Google Meet Offers Remote Control

There are various situations where you need to provide remote access to other Google Meet participants. While teaching students using Google Meet, students are doing hands-on work on their mobile devices and computers. If you have a student who is stuck with some problem and cannot be solved by tutoring, you need to remotely access the student’s computer or mobile and control it from the device to solve the problem.

Similarly, the technical team in the office can remotely access the team’s PCs and remotely control the system to troubleshoot problems. The network team needs access to office PCs to troubleshoot network issues.

Part 5. Main features and usage of Google Meet

Google Meet can be used for many purposes. Here are some of the widely used features of Google Meet:

Conference audio and video calls

Google Meet allows 100 participants in the free version of meetings. You can create rooms to hold meetings or to deliver online lectures to your students.

How to create a room

Creating a session is very easy. Open Google Meet in your web browser or download the app. next,[ルームの作成]Click to share the link to the room with all the participants you want to add. If you want to join a session created by someone else,[ミーティングに参加]You need to click to add your meeting code.

share screen

You can also share your screen with other participants for better understanding. Screen sharing has different modes. You can share your entire screen, a specific window or app, a whiteboard, and more.

How to share your screen on Google Meet

After the meeting starts, at the bottom right of the screen[画面を表示]Click the option[ウィンドウ全体]or[特定のウィンドウ]to share with other participants.

record a session

Google Meet also allows you to record your session and recall it at any time.

How to record?

Click the three dots from the menu and[画面記録]Choose. Videos are saved to Google Drive.

automatic subtitling

Automatic captions help clarify conversations with clients.

How to enable automatic subtitles?

Once you’ve started your session, turn on the live captions option from the Google Meet menu.

Part 6. Google Meet and Google Hangouts: What’s the Difference?

Google Meet allows you to add up to 100 participants for the free version and up to 250 participants for premium accounts, while Google Handouts allows you to send invitations to 150 members. Out of 150 members, he can only add 10 people to the video call.

Also, while Google Hangouts is free for anyone with a Google or Gmail account, only Google Workspace users can use Google Meet’s premium service. However, Google Meet is also free to use, but with limited functionality. For example, in the free version he can only add 100 participants to the meeting. Even the free version of Google Meet has session time limits.

Part 7. What is Chromebox for Meetings

Chromebox for Meetings was a great achievement for Google in 2014. This enables real-time meetings online, saving your company time and travel costs. The box has an HD camera, a Chromebox, a speaker or microphone, and a remote control to manage various tasks. To use your Chromebox, simply attach a screen or display.

Chromebox is secure, easy to use, and the fastest meeting media. Chromebox also supports phone calls with Vidyo and UberConference. You can add 30 participants to the conference at the same time. Chromebox is powered by Chrome OS and updates automatically.

Part 8. Google Meet Review: Is Google Meet More Secure Than Other Tools?

Before the pandemic, most people had never heard of Google Meet or any other meeting app. But as Covid-19 hit the world, all organizations have launched work-from-home services. Google Meet was chosen over other tools because everyone knew Google designed it, so there were no security issues with using Meet. Google Meet is a secure app for professional meetings and does not compromise your privacy compared to other tools made by unknown companies.

At the end

In this post, we talked about Google Meet and how it can help you in your personal and professional life. Next, we covered key features such as screen sharing, live captions, and phone conversations.

There is no built-in ability to remote control other devices, but it can be achieved through various means. We explored each technique in detail, including AirDroid Cast, the best way to interact with Google Meet on Android. Chromebox is a gadget used for meetings, similar to Google Meet. This essay also explained the basic differences between Meet and Hangouts. Now you know how to effectively control Google Meet remotely.

