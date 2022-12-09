Pixel Fold Renders Arrive Along With Rumors Of Detailed Sizes And Specs Of Google’s Foldable Phone





A new leak seems to reveal what to expect from Google’s long-rumored foldable phone. The leaker’s OnLeaks has partnered with his website HowToiSolve to share renderings, 360-degree videos, and measurements from foldable Pixel devices.

According to OnLeaks and HowToiSolve, the phone appears to have a 5.79-inch cover screen and a larger 7.69-inch internal screen. In other words, it works more like Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 with a cover screen than Microsoft’s Surface Duo phone. I don’t. When unfolded, the Google device measures approximately 158.7 x 139.7 x 5.7 mm. For comparison, the Z Fold 4 is 155.1 x 130.1 x 6.3 mm, so the Pixel foldable is likely a bit larger than the Samsung.

As for the camera, Google’s foldable camera seems to keep up with the company’s recent tradition of giant Pixel camera bumps. The render shows a large bar along the back of the phone packed with three cameras and an LED flash. Renderings also show the selfie cam on the front cover screen. And under the hood, the phone is apparently powered by Google’s Tensor G2 chip.

It seems that the color will be developed in two colors, silver and black. (Sadly, that might mean we won’t find any fun, Google-like colors, but they might get Google-like names.)

Look at that bump. Image: OnLeaks and HowToiSolve

OnLeaks and HowToiSolve claim the Pixel foldable will be released in May 2023, so we may not have to wait too long to try the phone out for ourselves. price. Google did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Given that this phone was released and some sort of Google foldable is now in the Android 13 code, it’s a nice addition to Google’s growing line of Pixel devices, which includes this year’s Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, as well as the Pixel Watch. It seems more likely to show significant expansion. , and Pixel Buds Pro, and next year’s Pixel Tablet. This also means Samsung will have to battle another competitor with foldable devices, and we’ll have to wait and see how Google’s entry into the space stacks up.

