Amazon, Google, Microsoft and Oracle Win JWCC Cloud Contracts





The US Department of Defense has signed a Joint Combat Cloud Capabilities Agreement with Google, Oracle, Amazon, and Microsoft. This multi-cloud strategy is believed to make it easier for the Department of Defense to acquire cloud technologies and services.

According to the Department of Defense, JWCC will total $9 billion across all four vendors and will be funded “for each order placed.” JWCC allows individual programs and offices within the Department of Defense to acquire commercial cloud services directly from all four vendors.

According to a Department of Defense news release, the deal will allow the Department of Defense to provide “globally available cloud services across the enterprise, across all security domains and classification levels, from the strategic level to the tactical edge.”

With its decision to award contracts to multiple cloud providers, the Department of Defense appears to have learned a lesson from its experience with the $10 billion Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI) contract. The Pentagon’s decision to give his JEDI contract to a single vendor, Microsoft, in 2019 received a lot of backlash.

DOD chooses multi-cloud contracts

From Microsoft’s competitors such as Amazon, Google, and Oracle, JEDI’s decision was politically motivated and no single vendor could effectively implement, secure, and secure such a large and critical multi-cloud environment. A protest against their claim of unsustainability was what gave the agency. pause. As a result, the final decision was delayed for a long time before it was finally scrapped.

said Frank Dzubeck, president of Communications Network Architects, Inc. in Washington, DC. “They also seem to have discovered that hybrid clouds do exist, and that’s what’s happening in the rest of the world.”

Forrester Research analyst Devin Dickerson says a multi-cloud strategy makes sense for the Department of Defense. JWCC has become more inclined to award government contracts to multiple vendors instead of he just one provider.

In fact, Dickerson said the move to multi-cloud awards shows growing confidence in the security and service capabilities of public clouds and the maturity of cloud service provider technology to increasingly support “rigorous multi-cloud strategies.” says.

Dzubeck said it was notable that IBM and Red Hat were not included in the JWCC’s bidding process because of the role hybrid cloud plays in its multi-cloud strategy. Not only has IBM built a hybrid cloud strategy based on Red Hat’s offerings, but Red Hat also has hybrid cloud deals with AWS and Microsoft, each using Red Hat’s OpenShift to run multiple Connecting cloud.

“If you choose Azure as well as AWS as part of your hybrid cloud strategy, it makes sense. [Red Hat’s] OpenShift is what AWS uses to connect multiple clouds,” he said.

JWCC accelerates access to cloud services

According to Dickerson, JWCC is potentially important to defense programs facing an uphill road through the lengthy federal acquisition process of critical technology.

Now, JWCC will cut the acquisition timeline by months, possibly years, he said.

“Defense programs can be slow moving, but this award actually makes it easier and faster for individual programs to take advantage of the cloud,” Dickerson said. increase.

The award will be given to all four vendors, but Dickerson said the two companies will remain competitors throughout the contract’s lifecycle, which runs through 2028. needs. “

“Funding is only mandated when given individual task orders, so the real competition is just beginning,” Dickerson said.

Makenzie Holland is a news writer covering big tech and federal regulation. Prior to joining TechTarget, she was a General Reporter at Wilmington StarNews and a Crime and Education Reporter at Wabash Plain Dealer.

