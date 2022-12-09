The FTC is suing Microsoft to block its purchase of Activision Blizzard.





The FTC has filed a legal challenge to block Microsoft’s plans to acquire Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion, according to a press release from the regulator. The lawsuit was filed today after weeks of back and forth between Microsoft, Sony and regulators over competition concerns and the future of Call of Duty. The FTC claims the acquisition will allow Microsoft to stifle competition from the Xbox gaming console and its rapidly growing subscription content and cloud gaming business. Read the FTC’s redacted complaint here or embed it at the end of this article.

Today’s FTC Commissioner’s vote means Microsoft faces significant hurdles in completing a deal with Activision Blizzard. UK and EU regulators are also scrutinizing the deal closely, despite Microsoft’s repeated attempts to appease them.

Microsoft has already shown it can and will withhold content from its gaming rivals, said Holly Vedova, director of the FTC’s Competition Bureau, in a statement. Today, Microsoft is trying to stop them from taking control of major independent game studios and using it to stifle competition in multiple dynamic and fast-growing gaming markets.

In a statement to The Verge, Microsoft vice chairman and president Brad Smith continues to believe the deal will increase competition and create more opportunities for gamers and game developers. , has pledged to address competition concerns, including offering the FTC a proposed concession earlier this week. We believed in giving peace a chance, but we have complete confidence in our case and welcome the opportunity to take it to court.

The company’s vice president of public affairs, Frank X. Shaw, also tweeted a link to the document:

In a letter to Activision Blizzard employees, CEO Bobby Kotick told staff he wanted to strengthen my confidence that the acquisition would be completed. Claims that this deal is anticompetitive are not consistent with the facts and we believe we can win this challenge. Posted an internal email, authored by Jeb Boatman, outlining the company’s position on the deal.

Microsoft’s frustration with Sony’s objection to a deal with Activision Blizzard is clear. Microsoft president Brad Smith recently said in a Wall Street Journal op-ed that Sony was the most vocal opponent. We are as excited about the deal as Blockbuster was about the rise of Netflix. accused Sony of adopting the complaint without considering the potential harm to it.

Microsoft also accuses Sony of keeping content away from the Xbox Game Pass service for paying developers, with Sony blaming Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard to hurt developers and lead to higher prices. I even argue that it is possible.

Update Dec 8 5:34 PM ET: Added FTC claim.

