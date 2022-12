Quebec Class Action Claims Fortnite Is Addictive, Judge Rules

A Quebec High Court judge has approved a class action lawsuit against Epic Games, developers of the popular video game Fortnite.

The case was first brought to court in 2019 by a Quebec parent of three. They argued that Fortnite was designed to keep its users, mostly children, immersed in the game.

According to the original filing, plaintiffs said their children displayed troublesome behavior, including insomnia, not eating, not showering, and not interacting with peers.

According to the application, one of the children was diagnosed with addiction by an on-call doctor at the Quebec Clinic (CLSC) in the Lower St. Lawrence area. He also noted that the World Health Organization (WHO) recognized Addictive Gaming Disorder as a disease in 2018.

Jean-Philippe Caron, one of CaLex’s legal counsel working on the case, said the case was the result of a 2015 Quebec High School ruling that found tobacco companies failed to warn customers about the dangers of smoking. He said it was similar to a court decision.

“[The game] has design patterns that always encourage player engagement. We need to understand that a child’s prefrontal cortex is still developing, and that could partly explain why this game is particularly harmful,” he said.

Class Actions also discusses in-game purchases, or cosmetic items called skins, and the game’s Battle Pass system, where rewards expand as the player levels up.

Overspending on V-Bucks

Children are said to have spent a great deal of money on V-Bucks, which users purchase with real money for in-game currency that can be redeemed for skins or used to unlock battle passes.

One of the children reportedly spent more than $6,000 on skins and another spent $600 on V-Bucks items, which Superior Court Judge Sylvain Lucier said had “no tangible value.” says.

This may violate Section 1406 of the Civil Code of Quebec, where “significant imbalance between the parties” means that an obligation to provide something “creates a presumption of exploitation.”

“Basically, what we’re saying is that young people are using their pocket money to buy things that are basically doing nothing, like skins and battle passes,” Caron said.

Caron encourages others whose lives have been negatively impacted by Fortnite to contact them as they may be eligible to join a class action lawsuit.

“Contact us about the impact Fortnite has had on your personal, family, social, educational, or professional activities, such as school performance, increased aggression, or the fact that you have lost social contact. please give me.”

