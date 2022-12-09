Go, soccer tech, go! – Origin of innovation





Reasons for writing about this topic:

Technology is playing an increasing role in football. Drones, smart data analytics, and apps, among others, are helping the sport move forward.

The time has finally come. Today the Netherlands will face Argentina in the World Cup quarter-finals. Innovation Origins takes this opportunity to shine a spotlight on innovative technology in football. Let’s take a closer look at five of his promising innovations from Holland.

1. Better viewing experience

For one thing, technology will allow match viewers to have more fun in the future. You no longer have to suffer the fear of missing out on a soccer match if you can’t attend it in person. That’s because Rotterdam-based company Tiledmedia has developed an easy way to stream sports via his mobile app or 3D goggles. Then you feel as if you are actually on the field.

Co-Founder Rob Koenen: “We provide smooth-streamed VR footage, primarily for sports competitions. You can also watch the content in our mobile app, but we prefer using a VR headset.” It works best with it, which makes you feel like you’re in a real stadium, but with more features and images. You can also switch angles, or you can sit with your friends in a digital skybox, in which you can see the field, which is the ‘normal’ television broadcast, on a virtual screen, and the ‘main’ screen You can also add other digital screens with stats and other camera images next to it. ”

That trick works like this: 360 degree images are usually streamed in full. That’s a huge amount of pixels in total. Tiledmedia takes a different approach of dividing the pixels into so-called tiles. We use coding and software to stream only what the viewer sees directly. “And every time you turn your head, you get high definition instantly,” he adds Koenen.

2. Drones for safer stadiums

Another useful feature during a soccer match is drones that recognize when a soccer player faints or when a riot breaks out. A team of students at the Eindhoven University of Technology (TU/e) are working hard to make it happen. Blue Jay is working on a drone that will help security guards, firefighters and police around Phillips Stadium stay safe during games and events.

Emmie Schoutens, PR manager for the team, explains: We also want the drone to be able to transfer her AED to the victim. Another thing we’re working on is enabling drones to talk, for example to direct people to exits. ” Drones will also be able to detect when someone falls.

However, because drones use different types of technology, students are also working in separate teams. The software team enables the drone to fly autonomously and avoid obstacles. Ensuring that the emotion detection aspect works well is the task of the interaction design team. They are also working on an application that will allow drones to speak. Meanwhile, the hardware team is focused on optimizing the product.

3. Training with a dedicated controller

Footballers themselves are experimenting with the latest innovations. For example, TU/e ​​spin-off Aristotle Technologies worked with sports scientists from Dutch football club PSV to develop software that combines both physical and cognitive training. PSV is using it to train its young generation of elite footballers.

how does that work? Cognitive exercises are displayed on screens in front of and to the side of the player. Players respond to these exercises using controllers. At the same time, he is busy practicing soccer. This is how field dynamics are simulated.

Aarts goes on to explain that you’ll typically take cognitive tests on your laptop. “It’s very static and eliminates the social dynamics that exist in live situations. The addition of a controller lets you step away from your laptop.” Combining cognitive and physical exercises , the player’s brain is overstimulated. That’s exactly the kind of situation where you have to stay productive and learn to adapt.

4. Don’t hurt the goalie’s hands

Unfortunately, goalkeeper injuries are common. The Goalkeeper His glove innovations are meant to prevent this. The Textile Research Center DITF and T1TAN are developing a goalkeeper glove that better protects the fingers from high impact shots. The main challenge of a good goalkeeper glove is not only the need to protect the fingers from extreme impacts, but also the material must be flexible and not restrict the sensation of the fingers. To achieve this, a mechanical concept has been developed that absorbs forces on the fingertips and optimally transfers them through the wrist cuff to the forearm without deforming the glove. A mechanical structure that allows this is sewn into the glove.

According to the DITF, the main advantage is that the glove can be individually adjusted to each individual person and finger. The wrist is covered with a kind of cuff made of a very strong and elastic material, which, with the help of a load-bearing textile his strap, transmits tension to the forearm through the palm channel.

More and more data analysis

Ubitrack founder Nikolay Tashev said: This is why we started developing AI-based analytics. It took him two years to develop the first version of the system. After that, we started working with an Italian GPS manufacturer that provides data to top clubs like AC Milan. I was able to prove that the data are identical. “

Apart from that, the startup will also work on 3D tracking. Essentially, it’s all about 3D reconstruction. “There are many companies with his 3D reconstruction algorithms that focus on visuals and graphics,” Tashev said. As a result, app visuals are becoming more and more realistic. Take the FIFA video game, for example. But no 3D data. When it comes to rebuilding matches, we want to be the purveyors. “

