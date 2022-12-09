Google’s top global and local search trends for 2022





Google’s annual report on top search trends is available, including all new categories that haven’t been seen in the last few years.

Google publishes data on the top trending searches every year, which is fascinating in itself, but you might be wondering, “What can I do with this information?”

In addition to satisfying general curiosity, Google’s annual summary of the top trending searches of the year offers content publishers plenty of ideas.

Each year I like to focus on the most relevant categories from an SEO perspective. For example, “how-to” and “near me” queries that provide insight into what searchers need.

For example, I believe the information is more actionable for marketers than knowing that Johnny Depp is Google’s top trending person in 2022.

This year, Google’s report on top searches has been even more helpful, dedicating the entire hub to local searches. Enter a US city or zip code and Google will highlight the top trends for that area.

Here’s a look at some notable sections of Google’s Top Search Trends report.

Google’s Top Trending Long Tail Keywords for 2022 (US)

Creating content that answers people’s questions is fundamental to SEO. So let’s start with the inspiration for the following “how-to” articles.

How to help How to help Ukraine? How to help Ukrainian refugees? How do you support abortion rights? How do you help the Ukrainian military? How to help Uvalde? How to help Hurricane Ian? Puerto Rico, how do you help Hurricane Fiona? How do you help with a dry cough? How to help restless leg syndrome during pregnancy? How to help a toddler with a cough. How to pronounce Qatar? How to pronounce Kyiv? What is the pronunciation of puzzle? What is the pronunciation of omicron? What is the pronunciation of encanto? What is the pronunciation of Xochitl? What is the pronunciation of Adele? What is the pronunciation of Diwali? What is the pronunciation of oligarch? What is the pronunciation of Uvalde? Recipe (how to…) Amazing Cincinnati Chili Marie Mee Chicken Quick Pancakes Mango Pie Green Goddess Salad Jennifer Aniston Salad Grinder Sandwich Bella Hadid Sandwich Bear Spaghetti Who is Andrew Tate? who is winning the election? Who is the King of England? Who is the Watcher? Who is Alex Jones? Who is Jeffrey Dahmer? Who will be the next heir to the throne? Who is Amber Heard? Who is Aaron Carter? Who’s in NATO: Google’s Top Trending Local Keywords for 2022 (US)

Google’s top trending list of “near me” searches shows that demand for personal protective equipment and testing children at home remains strong.

But an uptick in searches for concerts shows that people were keen to get out in the crowd this year.

top searches near me gas prices near me covid test near me vote near me early voting near me pcr test near me covid booster near me easter egg hunt near me where to vote near me concert near me n95 mask near me top searches by city

This year, Google created a microsite dedicated to the top trending local searches of 2022.

You can enter the name of a US city or click on the map to see trends.

Screenshot: about.google/stories/local-year-in-search-2022/, December 2022.

Google not only provides a list of the top 10 searches in major cities, but also highlights the most unique search trends for that city.

Below is an example showing the top trends in local searches in Miami.

Screenshot: about.google/stories/local-year-in-search-2022/, December 2022. Screenshot: about.google/stories/local-year-in-search-2022/, December 2022. 2022

This is a curated selection of this year’s top searches.

Google’s Year In Search and Year In Local Search mini-sites have even more to discover.

Google also put together a video outlining this year’s searches. You can find it below.

Featured image: Screenshot from about.google/stories/local-year-in-search-2022/, December 2022.

